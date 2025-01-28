Global electric vehicle sales projected to surge in 2025

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

The global electric vehicle (EV) market is poised for another year of strong growth, with sales expected to surpass 20 million units in 2025 — an 18 percent increase from 2024, according to leading EV research firm Rho Motion.

This growth comes amid shifting legislative landscapes in key regions, with China leading the charge, the EU enforcing stricter emissions standards, and North America adjusting to policy changes under the Donald Trump administration.

Describing 2025 as "the year of legislation," Iola Hughes, head of research for Rho Motion, said: "The EU is seeing emission targets come into place, Trump’s presidency promises change for the U.S. and China continues the popular trade-in scheme. Still, we anticipate a steady year of growth across all regions, with China continuing to lead the charge."

China is projected at the forefront of the EV revolution, with projected sales of 12.9 million units in 2025, marking a 17 percent increase from 2024.

The European market — the EU, European Free Trade Association and the U.K.— is predicted to recover from a difficult 2024, during which sales declined by 3 percent compared to 2023.

New emissions standards coming into effect are expected to drive a 15 percent year-on-year growth, with 3.5 million units projected to be sold in 2025.

In the U.S. and Canada, the EV market is foreseen to grow by 16 percent in 2025, with sales at 2.1 million units.

"Following his inauguration, President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda is in full swing and though the removal of EV tax credits is going to impact the long-term market, little change will be seen this year as the electrification of vehicles is here to stay," Hughes said.