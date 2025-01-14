Global electric car sales rose by 25 percent in 2024

LONDON
Electric car sales rose by 25 percent globally last year, surging in China but slowing in Europe, according to figures published Tuesday by the British consultancy Rho Motion.

A record 17.1 million battery electric vehicles (excluding plug-in hybrids) were sold last year across the world, according to figures compiled by the firm.

China pulled further ahead as the world's leading market for electric cars, with 11 million sold, an increase of 40 percent from 2023.

In Europe (including Britain, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland), sales slipped by three percent to three million vehicles after four years of strong growth. In an overall declining market in Europe hybrids took the largest market share at the expense of petrol and diesel vehicles.

The end of state financial purchase incentives to consumers penalised sales in Germany last year, while they jumped by 21.4 percent in Britain, which became Europe's top market for electric vehicles, due in part to sales objectives imposed on carmakers.

Electric vehicle sales also rose in the United States and Canada, climbing nine percent to 1.8 million vehicles.

Rho Motion noted that government measures, or the absence of them, play an important role in the sales dynamics as electric vehicles remain considerably more expensive.

Plans by president-elect Donald Trump to halt sales incentives would almost certainly have an impact on electric vehicle sales in the United States in 2025.

In Europe tighter emissions limits could help sales of electric vehicles in 2025.

European tariffs could begin to slow the import of Chinse electric vehicles made by the likes of BYD and SAIC, which sells under the MG brand.

But with Leapmotor set to begin production in Europe at a Stellantis factory and BYD also building a European factory, Chinese carmakers could continue their conquest of market share, according to the analysts.

﻿