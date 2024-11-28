Global drugs raid yields 225 tons of cocaine: Colombia

Global drugs raid yields 225 tons of cocaine: Colombia

BOGOTA
Global drugs raid yields 225 tons of cocaine: Colombia

Authorities from dozens of countries seized 225 tons of cocaine in a six-week mega-operation worldwide, and unearthed a new trafficking route to Australia, the Colombian Navy said on Nov. 27.

The latest phase of operation "Orion" resulted in the seizure of 1,400 tons of drugs, including 225 tons of cocaine and 128 tons of marijuana, navy official Orlando Enrique Grisales told reporters.

More than 400 people were arrested in the crackdown in October and November that involved the security agencies of the United States, Brazil, Spain, the Netherlands and several other nations.

Grisales said officials also seized a semisubmersible vessel on its way to Australia with Colombian cocaine, revealing a "new route" of trafficking with sophisticated boats that can cover the distance of some 10,000 miles without needing to refuel.

A kilogram of cocaine is sold for up to $240,000 in Australia, said the official, about six times more than the price in the United States.

The operation also uncovered previously-unknown alliances between cartels from Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru with groups from Europe and Oceania.

"It is not just a pyramid structure as the cartels once were. Today they are organized crime networks joined together," said Grisales.

Colombia is the world's biggest cocaine producer and exporter, mainly to the United States and Europe.

Last year, the South American country set a new record for cocaine production and cultivation of the coca leaf it is made from.

drug traffick,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
LATEST NEWS

  1. Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

    Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

  2. Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

    Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

  3. Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

    Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

  4. Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

    Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

  5. Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

    Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
Recommended
London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations
Toll rises to 242 in Syria clashes as anti-regime group advances to Aleppo

Toll rises to 242 in Syria clashes as anti-regime group advances to Aleppo
Lebanon faces long list of challenges after ceasefire deal

Lebanon faces long list of challenges after ceasefire deal
Japan PM says will have frank discussions with Trump

Japan PM says will have 'frank discussions' with Trump
Saudi Arabia hosts UN talks on drought

Saudi Arabia hosts UN talks on drought
Ukrainian workers fighting to keep lights on

Ukrainian workers fighting to keep lights on

Australia passes law banning children from social media

Australia passes law banning children from social media
WORLD London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

The Metropolitan Police in London has announced that its counter-terrorism unit is probing "very serious" allegations as part of an ongoing investigation into activities suspected to be linked to the PKK terrorist organization.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿