Global coronavirus cases exceed 4.8 million

  • May 19 2020 10:44:08

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The global tally for novel coronavirus infections surpassed 4.8 million late on May 18, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. 

The university's data showed that the death toll worldwide from the virus has reached 318,465, with the number of recoveries exceeding 1.78 million.

The US remains the hardest-hit country by the pandemic with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases and 90,340 deaths.

It is followed by the U.K. with 34,876 fatalities and Italy with 32,007.

A total of 28,242 people in France have lost the battle against the virus followed by Spain with 27,709 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Russia has the second-highest number of cases at nearly 291,000, followed by Brazil, the U.K., Spain and Italy.

China, ground zero of the virus, has registered 84,063 cases so far and its death toll continues to stand at 4,638.

Overall, the virus has spread to 188 countries and regions.

Despite the rising number of cases, most people who contract the virus suffer mild symptoms before making a recovery.

