Global brands fined for failing to adequately disclose pigskin use in shoes

Global brands fined for failing to adequately disclose pigskin use in shoes

ANKARA
Global brands fined for failing to adequately disclose pigskin use in shoes

The Trade Ministry’s Advertising Board has imposed administrative fines on global footwear brands New Balance, Vans and Camper for failing to adequately inform consumers about the presence of pigskin in certain shoe models sold in Türkiye.

 

Investigations revealed that some models such as New Balance’s "W990GL6", "M2002RST," "U9060BLK" and "U991LG2," contained components described only with vague terms like “suede” or “synthetic” on Turkish sales platforms.

 

In contrast, product descriptions on international websites listed “pigskin/mesh” among the materials, raising concerns over a lack of transparency.

 

Citing the regulation that mandates clear disclosure if a product includes materials contrary to public religious sensitivities, the board fined New Balance 1.73 million Turkish Liras ($45,500) and ordered a halt to misleading advertisements.

 

Vans was fined 863,580 liras under the same regulation and faced a suspension of its advertising.

shoes,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hails Pakistans stance on Palestinian issue

Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue

    Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue

  2. Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

    Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

  3. Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties

    Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties

  4. Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van

    Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van

  5. Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report

    Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report
Recommended
Erdoğan hails Pakistans stance on Palestinian issue

Erdoğan hails Pakistan's stance on Palestinian issue
Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties

Erdoğan, Australia’s governor-general discuss global issues, bilateral ties
Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van

Six dead, eight Injured in minibus-truck collision in Van
Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report

Eurofighter talks continue with UK: Report
Ankara calls on CoE to play stronger role against racism

Ankara calls on CoE to play stronger role against racism
UEFA to open office in Istanbul as organization 3rd global hub

UEFA to open office in Istanbul as organization 3rd global hub
MHP leader dismisses early election speculation

MHP leader dismisses early election speculation
WORLD Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

Ukraine ready for direct talks with Russia only after ceasefire: Zelensky

Ukraine will only hold direct talks with Russia once a ceasefire is in place, its President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, as his U.S: counterpart Donald Trump pushed for a speedy deal to end the three-year Ukraine conflict.

ECONOMY Domestic tourism spending up 83 pct to 419 billion liras

Domestic tourism spending up 83 pct to 419 billion liras

Türkiye’s domestic tourism spending surged by 82.5 percent last year from 2023 to 419.3 billion Turkish Liras.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿