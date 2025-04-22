Global brands fined for failing to adequately disclose pigskin use in shoes

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry’s Advertising Board has imposed administrative fines on global footwear brands New Balance, Vans and Camper for failing to adequately inform consumers about the presence of pigskin in certain shoe models sold in Türkiye.

Investigations revealed that some models such as New Balance’s "W990GL6", "M2002RST," "U9060BLK" and "U991LG2," contained components described only with vague terms like “suede” or “synthetic” on Turkish sales platforms.

In contrast, product descriptions on international websites listed “pigskin/mesh” among the materials, raising concerns over a lack of transparency.

Citing the regulation that mandates clear disclosure if a product includes materials contrary to public religious sensitivities, the board fined New Balance 1.73 million Turkish Liras ($45,500) and ordered a halt to misleading advertisements.

Vans was fined 863,580 liras under the same regulation and faced a suspension of its advertising.