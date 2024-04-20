Giving a second life to fashion’s deadstocks

Giving a second life to fashion’s deadstocks

PARIS
Giving a second life to fashion’s deadstocks

At the Nona Source showroom in northern Paris, designers pick through luxurious textiles with ornate names: curly alpaca, geometrical macrame guipure, silk diamond cloque Jacquard.

What makes them really exotic, however, is that they all come from "deadstocks," the leftovers designers discard when they have finished with a roll of fabric.

Until recently, it was common for deadstocks, like unsold clothes, to be burned or buried. At best, they gathered dust in storerooms.

Ever conscious of its image, luxury giant LVMH set up Nona Source three years ago, selling deadstocks at a sizeable discount to up-and-coming designers.

"I realised there were what we call 'sleeping beauties' in the depots, magnificent fabrics that were lying there for years after collections were made," said co-founder Romain Brabo.

Last year, it sold some 280 kilometres (170 miles) of fabric, enough for roughly 140,000 items of clothing.

Among the regular customers is Arturo Obegero, a 30-year-old Spanish designer who uses only upcycled and recycled materials.

Despite working out of a small space in his house, he has scored some big-name orders including a sheer corset dress for Beyonce on her Renaissance tour, a sign of his skill and the increasing attraction of climate-conscious design.

"I come from a family of surfers, of fishermen. When you come from a small town, you're connected to nature, you learn to respect it," said Obegero.

He says Nona Source has allowed him to work in the big leagues.

"People are more conscious about which products they purchase... but it can be complicated to offer something really sustainable at an affordable price."

As pressure mounts on the fashion industry to manage its mountains of waste and massive ecological impact, initiatives like Nona Source are multiplying.

Luxury behemoths like LVMH can afford to make an effort, and also understand the marketing value.

It has ambitious aims such as shifting transport from planes to boats, training suppliers in better water-management, and investing in tech-driven new textiles like vegan leather (it says it tested 300 such innovations last year).

But Helene Valade, LVMH's head of sustainability, says the company's main role is to "evolve" people's understanding of beauty.

"That's really our power. Ten years ago when we wore something recycled, people found it ugly. That's no longer the case," she told AFP.

"Beauty is no longer something that is completely smooth, perfect, straight... It's also what designers can do with recycled fabrics."

Some are sceptical.

"Until they get PVC plastic out of their supply chain, especially at Louis Vuitton, LVMH will never be a green company," said Dana Thomas, author of "Fashionopolis" about the industry's climate impact.

Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest-selling luxury brand, makes most of its money from its monogrammed bags, which are made from PVC-coated canvas.

Thomas welcomes ideas like Nona Source, but finds it frustrating.

"It's a sensible idea. So why weren't they already doing this 20 years ago?" she said.

"Fashion is so behind compared to, say, the automobile industry. You can now buy an electric truck, but bags are still made from plastic?!"

She says a new generation of fashion executives are finally paying attention, and Nona Source is seeing the impact as an increasing amount of the deadstock it receives is already made from recycled textiles.

"We are seeing a real major change," said Brabo.

As he spoke to AFP, in walked Charles de Vilmorin, the 27-year-old prodigy who was creative director for Rochas and runs his own Paris label.

"I come here for inspiration. I like to be surprised," said De Vilmorin.

"I find it wonderful that they give new life to these materials, that they are not thrown away or destroyed... It's very important."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth
LATEST NEWS

  1. IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

    IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

  2. US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

    US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

  3. Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

    Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

  4. North Korea tests 'super-large warhead': state media

    North Korea tests 'super-large warhead': state media

  5. Companies seek low quake-risk sites to relocate factories

    Companies seek low quake-risk sites to relocate factories
Recommended
Nature joins music platforms for conservation project

'Nature' joins music platforms for conservation project
Scars on 5,000-year-old skull showcase ancient technique in Samsun Museum

Scars on 5,000-year-old skull showcase ancient technique in Samsun Museum
16-year restoration of silent Napoleon to screen at Cannes

16-year restoration of silent 'Napoleon' to screen at Cannes
Michelangelos scribble sells for $200,000 at New York auction

Michelangelo's scribble sells for $200,000 at New York auction
Medusa mosaic reopens to visitors

Medusa mosaic reopens to visitors
Renowned cartoonist honored in exhibition

Renowned cartoonist honored in exhibition
WORLD US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

US House to vote on Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan aid package

The U.S. House of Representatives is poised to hold a crucial vote on Saturday on a major aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan -- and a possible ban of TikTok.
ECONOMY IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

IMF calls on EU to deepen single market integration to boost growth

Deeper integration of the European Union's internal market could prove crucial for boosting lackluster economic growth and productivity levels in the 27-member trading bloc, a senior IMF official told AFP Friday.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) is set to kick off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿