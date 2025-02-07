Germany's Scholz vows support for 'free and safe' Syria

Germany's Scholz vows support for 'free and safe' Syria

BERLIN
Germanys Scholz vows support for free and safe Syria

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Syria's political future and economic reconstruction in his first phone call with the country's new President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Friday.

“The chancellor congratulated the Syrian people on their success in ending the Assad regime's reign of terror,” Scholz's spokesman said in a statement after the hour-long phone conversation between the two leaders.

“Chancellor Scholz and interim President al-Sharaa agreed that an inclusive political process is now essential—one that ensures participation, rights, and protection for all Syrians, regardless of their ethnic or religious group,” Steffen Hebestreit said.

According to the spokesman, Scholz pledged Germany's commitment to support Syria's reconstruction following years of devastating civil war.

“Chancellor Scholz assured al-Sharaa of the Federal Government's willingness to support the reconstruction of Syria so that Syria can become a free and safe home for all population groups. The Federal Government will work closely with European and international partners for this,” he said.

During the call, the chancellor also emphasized the continued importance of fighting terrorism to maintain security in Syria, the region and globally.

HTS,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

    Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

  2. Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

    Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

  3. Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

    Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

  4. Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

    Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

  5. Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway

    Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway
Recommended
Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town
Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult

Trump demands US aid agency closure despite tumult
Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid

Baltic states begin decoupling from Russian power grid
Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes

Over 70 countries warn US sanctions on ICC heighten ‘risk of impunity’ for grave crimes
Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway

Hamas, Israel fifth hostage-prisoner exchange underway
Türkiye is indispensable partner for EU: Hungarys defense chief

Türkiye is indispensable partner for EU: Hungary's defense chief
Zelensky says N Korean troops back on Russia front line

Zelensky says N Korean troops back on Russia front line
WORLD Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

Trump flags Zelensky meeting as Russia claims key Ukraine town

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would "probably" meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky next week, as Russia said its forces had seized the key mining town of Toretsk in east Ukraine.
ECONOMY Trump says no rush on his controversial Gaza plan

Trump says 'no rush' on his controversial Gaza plan

President Donald Trump said Friday that he was in no hurry to advance his shock plan for Gaza, which would see its Palestinian inhabitants moved out and the United States take control.

SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿