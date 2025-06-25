Germany’s Merz lauds Türkiye’s role in Ukraine peace efforts

THE HAGUE

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praised Türkiye’s efforts to mediate an end to the war in Ukraine, highlighting Ankara’s potential to play a key role in facilitating dialogue between Kiev and Moscow.

Speaking at a press conference following the NATO Summit in The Hague, Merz said he had met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the gathering.

He thanked Erdoğan for offering Istanbul or Ankara as possible venues for future negotiations.

Merz also urged Erdoğan to use his influence over Russia to help bring President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table for a peaceful resolution.

“After three and a half years of this terrible and bloody war in Ukraine, I asked President Erdoğan to use his influence on Russia so that President Putin could be brought to the negotiating table and a peaceful solution could finally be found,” Merz said.

According to a statement from the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications, Erdoğan and Merz discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments during their meeting.

Erdoğan emphasized Türkiye’s close cooperation with Germany and stated that he believes the two countries will continue to develop their relations in the new period.

He noted that Türkiye and Germany, as allies and friendly nations, have significant potential in the fields of trade, defense, investment and energy.

On Türkiye’s relations with the European Union, Erdoğan reiterated that Ankara is determined to move forward and expects a similar approach from the EU side.

He also noted that Türkiye continues its efforts to achieve a just peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and voiced hope that the current calm between Israel and Iran would be sustained.

Touching on Gaza, Erdoğan stressed the worsening humanitarian crisis and the urgent need for a resolution.

Regarding Syria, he emphasized the importance of improving social and economic conditions to enable the voluntary return of refugees.

President Erdoğan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization Director İbrahim Kalın, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan.

Talks with Macron, Starmer

Erdoğan met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, where the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral ties and pressing international issues.

During the meeting, Erdoğan welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, while emphasizing the need to transform the current state of calm into a lasting peace.

He also drew attention to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and underlined the urgent need for a permanent ceasefire there as well.

On broader regional matters, Erdoğan said Syria has been acting with caution to remain outside regional conflicts and added that it is essential for Israel to understand that its own security depends on the stability of its neighbors.

The Turkish president further noted that incorporating non-EU allies into Europe’s evolving security and defense architecture would be beneficial, and he called for a long-term, strategic approach to Türkiye–EU relations.

Erdoğan also met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the summit, where the two discussed bilateral ties and pressing regional and global issues.

During the meeting, Erdoğan voiced hope that Iran and Israel will stick to the ceasefire reached on Monday, stressing that these tensions must not be allowed to overshadow the Gaza humanitarian crisis, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Underlining that violations of international law by Israel’s government in Palestine are unacceptable, Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye’s priority is the establishment of a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to supporting the stabilization of Syria while preserving its territorial integrity and political unity, Erdoğan warned that Israel’s attacks on Syria could also endanger regional security, and added that improvements in social and economic welfare would facilitate the large-scale return of refugees to Syria.

The Turkish president also emphasized his country’s commitment to promoting a just and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Türkiye will continue to enhance relations with the aim of boosting the bilateral trade volume to $30 billion, with efforts ongoing to strengthen cooperation in all areas, particularly in the defense industry, the Turkish leader said.

Erdoğan also met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof as part of his bilateral talks during the summit.

The closed-door meeting was held at the World Forum, where the summit took place.