Germany was largest export market for automotive industry

Germany was largest export market for automotive industry

ISTANBUL
Germany was largest export market for automotive industry

Germany was the largest export market for the Turkish automotive industry with shipments to Europe’s powerhouse amounting to $932 million in the first two months of 2025.

The United Kingdom and France ranked second and third at $646 million and $643 million, respectively.

The other top export markets for the industry were Spain ($542 million) and Italy ($490 million) in the January-February period, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

Spain was at the top in terms of the increase in exports. During the January-February period, the automotive sector's exports to this country increased by $186.8 million.

Following Spain in export growth were Slovenia with $88.1 million, Germany with $77.4 million, Romania with $53.7 million and France with $39.6 million.

Exports to Slovenia and Romania were $347.7 million and $213.1 million, respectively.

The local automotive sector’s exports reached $5.98 billion in the first two months of 2025, accounting for 14.3 percent of the country’s total export revenues.

The highest export in the automotive sector during this period was from the province of Kocaeli, with $1.8 billion. Automotive exports from Istanbul amounted to $1.3 billion from Istanbul, $1.2 billion from Bursa, $684.4 million from Sakarya, and $212.9 million from Ankara.

The breakdown of the data shows that the supply industry’s exports amounted to $2.5 billion.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City
LATEST NEWS

  1. Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

    Restored Athena Temple emerges as key landmark in Side Ancient City

  2. Courage is essential

    Courage is essential

  3. Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

    Glastonbury Festival reveals 2025 lineup

  4. Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

    Flamingo population in eastern Mediterranean doubles

  5. Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure

    Türkiye lifts ban on ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Recommended
Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head
EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport

EBRD helps TEB Arval to electrify transport
IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye

IFC invests in QNB Leasing to boost energy transition in Türkiye
Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey

Inflation expectations for end of 2025 improve, shows survey
World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth

World debt soars 50 percent in decade, exceeding GDP growth
Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa

Microsoft to make $298 million AI investment in South Africa
WORLD Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

Trump invites Iran leader to nuclear talks — or else

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that he has written to Iran's supreme leader pressing for new talks on its nuclear program, warning of possible military action if not.
ECONOMY Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

Climate change impacts sugar production: Association head

The increase in seasonal temperatures due to climate change has led to a decrease in the amount of sugar extracted from sugar beets.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿