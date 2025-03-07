Germany was largest export market for automotive industry

ISTANBUL

Germany was the largest export market for the Turkish automotive industry with shipments to Europe’s powerhouse amounting to $932 million in the first two months of 2025.

The United Kingdom and France ranked second and third at $646 million and $643 million, respectively.

The other top export markets for the industry were Spain ($542 million) and Italy ($490 million) in the January-February period, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

Spain was at the top in terms of the increase in exports. During the January-February period, the automotive sector's exports to this country increased by $186.8 million.

Following Spain in export growth were Slovenia with $88.1 million, Germany with $77.4 million, Romania with $53.7 million and France with $39.6 million.

Exports to Slovenia and Romania were $347.7 million and $213.1 million, respectively.

The local automotive sector’s exports reached $5.98 billion in the first two months of 2025, accounting for 14.3 percent of the country’s total export revenues.

The highest export in the automotive sector during this period was from the province of Kocaeli, with $1.8 billion. Automotive exports from Istanbul amounted to $1.3 billion from Istanbul, $1.2 billion from Bursa, $684.4 million from Sakarya, and $212.9 million from Ankara.

The breakdown of the data shows that the supply industry’s exports amounted to $2.5 billion.