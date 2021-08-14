Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel

  • August 14 2021 09:26:00

Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel

BERLIN
Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel

The German government has upgraded Israel, Turkey and the United States to having a high COVID-19 risk, triggering a minimum five-day quarantine requirement for those who are unvaccinated, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Aug. 13.

Montenegro and Vietnam are also affected by the upgrade, while Portugal has been downgraded and is no longer a high-risk area, with the exception of Lisbon and the Algarve, RKI said.

Beginning on Aug. 15, travelers from the U.S. and Israel who are not vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 will be required to quarantine following their entry into Germany.

For travelers from Turkey, a popular tourism destination for Germans, new rules for travel will go into effect Tuesday.

Those who can present proof of vaccination or recovery will be exempted from the mandatory quarantine. They would only need to complete a digital entry registration.

Unvaccinated travelers will be required to self-isolate at home for five days, and the quarantine requirement will end if they test negative on the fifth day. Otherwise, the mandatory quarantine will continue for five more days.

Germany started to tighten travel rules last month, after a rapid increase in new coronavirus cases, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Last month, Spain and Netherlands were included on Germany’s list of “high-risk areas.” Currently, the list has more than 60 countries, including the UK, several regions of France, Portugal, Russia, Egypt, and South Africa.

This week Germany recorded its highest daily number of infections in three months, as the Delta variant’s prevalence in the country has reached 98%.

 

WORLD Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

    Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

  2. Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 31

    Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 31

  3. 500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

    500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

  4. Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

    Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

  5. Turkey to swiftly reconstruct disaster-hit regions: Erdoğan

    Turkey to swiftly reconstruct disaster-hit regions: Erdoğan
Recommended
Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers
Taliban launch multi-pronged assault on northern Afghan city

Taliban launch multi-pronged assault on northern Afghan city
Caretta caretta hatchlings reach sea in Northern Cyprus

Caretta caretta hatchlings reach sea in Northern Cyprus
China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe
Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat

Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat
Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities
WORLD Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

The Canadian government announced on Aug. 13 it will require all federal workers and most commercial rail, air and ship passengers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, amid a surge in virus cases due to the Delta variant.

ECONOMY Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-' on Aug. 13 with a stable outlook. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Defending champions Beşiktaş started the 2021-2022 Turkish Süper Lig season on Aug. 13 with a 3-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.