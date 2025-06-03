Germany plans tax cuts to boost stagnant economy

Germany plans tax cuts to boost stagnant economy

FRANKFURT
Germany plans tax cuts to boost stagnant economy

A pigeon flies past the Commerzbank logo on the bank headquarters building in the banking district of Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on May 29, 2025

Europe's top economy is planning tax cuts to help kick-start growth, a German government spokesman has said, adding that the aim was to pass the measures soon.

The government is looking at new tax credits for research, investment and electric company cars as well as cuts to corporation tax of one percent a year for five years from 2028 onwards, Finance Ministry spokesman Maximilian Kall told reporters.

"Everybody's aim... is to boost the economy now," Kall said.

Germany's economy is struggling to emerge from a persistent slump, hit by high energy and labor costs at home as well as increasingly fierce Chinese competition and new trade barriers imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The government officially forecasts zero GDP growth for this year after the economy shrank slightly in 2023 and 2024.

On May 31, the Handelsblatt business newspaper reported that the government estimated the cost of the measures at 17 billion euros ($19.4bn) a year by 2029.

Robin Winkler, Chief Germany Economist at Deutsche Bank, said the plan would provide "a welcome short-term stimulus for the manufacturing sector" without being a silver bullet.

"Its impact on facilitating the broader structural transformation of the German economy is likely to be limited," he said in a research note.

Germany's new government under conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz also plans to spend 500 billion euros over the next 12 years to upgrade Germany's creaking infrastructure and give the economy another boost.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

    Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Russia-Ukraine peace efforts

  2. 1.8 tons of drugs infused in coal seized at eastern customs

    1.8 tons of drugs infused in coal seized at eastern customs

  3. İzmir municipial workers strike marks one week

    İzmir municipial workers strike marks one week

  4. Özel slams vote-rigging probe into CHP

    Özel slams vote-rigging probe into CHP

  5. Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

    Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe
Recommended
Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May

Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May
Trade war cuts global economic growth outlook: OECD

Trade war cuts global economic growth outlook: OECD
Auto sales remain above 100,000 units for third consecutive month

Auto sales remain above 100,000 units for third consecutive month
Annual inflation in Türkiye eases to 35.4 percent in May

Annual inflation in Türkiye eases to 35.4 percent in May
Chiquita to sack all striking Panama banana workers

Chiquita to sack all striking Panama banana workers
TSMC forecasts record profit in 2025 on soaring AI demand

TSMC forecasts record profit in 2025 on soaring AI demand
WORLD Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

Public support for Israel falls to record lows across western Europe

Israel’s ongoing assaults in Gaza and its obstruction of humanitarian aid have caused public support across Western Europe to plummet to an unprecedented low, according to a U.K.-based public opinion survey,
ECONOMY Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May

Eurozone inflation slows sharply in May

Inflation in the eurozone eased in May to its lowest level in eight months, back below the European Central Bank's two-percent target, further raising expectations for another interest rate cut this week.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿