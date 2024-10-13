Germany initiates technical talks with Türkiye for Eurofighter jets: Reports

ISTANBUL

Germany has approved a document and given a preliminary green light for the sale of 40 Eurofighter jets to Türkiye, thereby initiating technical negotiations, several media reports have indicated.

Having long obstructed Türkiye's request for the jets, Germany recently authorized a series of arms sales, with reports in the German press indicating that Berlin had given the go-ahead for a weapons package worth approximately 336 million euros.

Following the approval of this critical document, a technical delegation comprised of experts from the Eurofighter consortium’s member nations — namely the U.K., Italy, Spain and Germany — arrived in Türkiye to commence discussions.

These talks, anticipated to last around three weeks, will address an array of technical specifics, including the stages of the aircraft acquisition process, the intricacies of personnel training and the implementation of maintenance programs, the reports said.

When Germany ultimately gives its final assent to the sale following these technical talks, Türkiye is poised to acquire an initial batch of 24 Eurofighter jets in the shortest possible timeframe, according to the reports.

The total number of jets is expected to reach 40 in subsequent phases of the process. The approval of the Eurofighter sale is seen as potentially paving the way for broader military-economic partnerships between the two nations.

With the procurement of Eurofighter jets, Türkiye’s air force will, for the first time, integrate Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar technology into its inventory.

Speaking to daily Milliyet, experts highlighted the Eurofighter as the optimal interim solution until the induction of Türkiye’s domestically produced KAAN fighter jet and the United States’ F-16 Block 70s into the fleet.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler previously stated that Türkiye continues its efforts to procure 40 Eurofighters through negotiations with the United Kingdom and Spain while attempting to persuade Germany.