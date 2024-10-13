Germany initiates technical talks with Türkiye for Eurofighter jets: Reports

Germany initiates technical talks with Türkiye for Eurofighter jets: Reports

ISTANBUL
Germany initiates technical talks with Türkiye for Eurofighter jets: Reports

Germany has approved a document and given a preliminary green light for the sale of 40 Eurofighter jets to Türkiye, thereby initiating technical negotiations, several media reports have indicated.

Having long obstructed Türkiye's request for the jets, Germany recently authorized a series of arms sales, with reports in the German press indicating that Berlin had given the go-ahead for a weapons package worth approximately 336 million euros.

Following the approval of this critical document, a technical delegation comprised of experts from the Eurofighter consortium’s member nations — namely the U.K., Italy, Spain and Germany — arrived in Türkiye to commence discussions.

These talks, anticipated to last around three weeks, will address an array of technical specifics, including the stages of the aircraft acquisition process, the intricacies of personnel training and the implementation of maintenance programs, the reports said.

When Germany ultimately gives its final assent to the sale following these technical talks, Türkiye is poised to acquire an initial batch of 24 Eurofighter jets in the shortest possible timeframe, according to the reports.

The total number of jets is expected to reach 40 in subsequent phases of the process. The approval of the Eurofighter sale is seen as potentially paving the way for broader military-economic partnerships between the two nations.

With the procurement of Eurofighter jets, Türkiye’s air force will, for the first time, integrate Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar technology into its inventory.

Speaking to daily Milliyet, experts highlighted the Eurofighter as the optimal interim solution until the induction of Türkiye’s domestically produced KAAN fighter jet and the United States’ F-16 Block 70s into the fleet.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler previously stated that Türkiye continues its efforts to procure 40 Eurofighters through negotiations with the United Kingdom and Spain while attempting to persuade Germany.

initiative,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UNs failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

    UN's failure to protect its staff from Israeli attacks concerns global system: Erdoğan

  2. Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

    Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

  3. Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

    Tatar to reiterate support for two-state solution in UN-led informal meeting

  4. Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

    Erdoğan urges state officials to foster ties with citizens

  5. French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025

    French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025
Recommended
Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things
French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025

French gov’t wants new immigration law in 2025
Hezbollah targets Israeli naval base after deadly drone strike

Hezbollah targets Israeli naval base after deadly drone strike
Ukraine says destroyed army transport plane in Russia

Ukraine says destroyed army transport plane in Russia
Zelensky says N Korea sending troops to Russian army

Zelensky says N Korea sending troops to Russian army
Harris, Trump seek advantage in knife-edge election battle

Harris, Trump seek advantage in knife-edge election battle
China military encircles Taiwan in warning drills

China military encircles Taiwan in 'warning' drills
WORLD Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghan Taliban vow to implement media ban on images of living things

Afghanistan's Taliban morality ministry pledged on Monday to implement a law banning news media from publishing images of all living things, with journalists told the rule will be gradually enforced.

ECONOMY Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe

Auto industry revises forecasts due to weak demand in Europe

The Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) has revised downward its production and export forecasts for 2024 due to the contraction in the European market, says Cengiz Eroldu, the association's president.
SPORTS Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.
﻿