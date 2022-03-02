German vice chancellor to raise energy security on key US visit

  • March 02 2022 07:00:00

German vice chancellor to raise energy security on key US visit

BERLIN
German vice chancellor to raise energy security on key US visit

Germany’s vice chancellor is traveling to Washington for talks with U.S. officials that will focus on energy security and the need to ramp up renewable energy supplies in the wake of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Germany gets a large share of its energy from Russia in the form of coal, oil and gas. The invasion of Ukraine last week was sharply condemned by Berlin, which joined other Western nations in imposing sanctions against Russia and halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also Germany’s economy and climate minister, said on Feb. 28 that greater emphasis on energy independence could help efforts to reduce emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gases released by burning
fossil fuels.

“The only forms of energy that don’t belong to anyone, where nobody can say `it’s all mine and I’m going to blackmail you with,’ are wind and solar,’’ he told reporters.

“What we were discussing a half a year ago in terms of reducing carbon dioxide emissions we’re now discussing in terms of energy security and sovereignty,’’ said Habeck, who is due to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and climate envoy John Kerry during his two-day trip.

In a special session of parliament last week, Germany’s finance minister said the government would place greater emphasis on energy security in the coming years in light of the war in Ukraine.

“Renewable energy releases us from dependence,’’ Christian Lindner said. “That’s why renewable energy is freedom energy.’’

WORLD Mexico sees 2nd major win for independent unions

Mexico sees 2nd major win for independent unions
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

    Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

  2. Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

    Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

  3. Turkey warns parties to stay away from Black Sea

    Turkey warns parties to stay away from Black Sea

  4. Russian forces link up with separatist allies in key coastal territory: Ministry

    Russian forces link up with separatist allies in key coastal territory: Ministry

  5. CHP leader calls for parliamentary debate over Ukrainian war

    CHP leader calls for parliamentary debate over Ukrainian war
Recommended
Insider becomes 5th Turkish unicorn company

Insider becomes 5th Turkish unicorn company
Toshiba top executive decides to step down

Toshiba top executive decides to step down
Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021

Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021
Automotive sector to be hit by Ukraine crisis ‘indirectly’

Automotive sector to be hit by Ukraine crisis ‘indirectly’
BP, Equinor exiting stakes in Rosneft

BP, Equinor exiting stakes in Rosneft
Algeria say ready to supply EU with extra gas amid Ukraine crisis

Algeria say ready to supply EU with extra gas amid Ukraine crisis
WORLD Mexico sees 2nd major win for independent unions

Mexico sees 2nd major win for independent unions

Employees at a U.S.-operated border assembly plant in the northern Mexico city of Matamoros have overwhelmingly voted to have an independent union represent them.
ECONOMY Toshiba top executive decides to step down

Toshiba top executive decides to step down

Toshiba’s Chief Executive Satoshi Tsunakawa is stepping down, as the embattled Japanese technology giant seeks to restructure and restore its reputation.

SPORTS Disabled man to race in rallycross contest

Disabled man to race in rallycross contest

With an aim to break ground in a rallycross contest by competing with the country’s prominent racers this summer, a disabled man is spending days in the western province of İzmir training on the racing circuits.