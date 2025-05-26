German ruling party figure urges Nord Stream talks with Russia

German ruling party figure urges Nord Stream talks with Russia

BERLIN
German ruling party figure urges Nord Stream talks with Russia

A senior member of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's party called Sunday for talks with Russia over a possible relaunch of the controversial Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Michael Kretschmer, state premier of the eastern region of Saxony, described the pipeline as "a possible opening for a conversation with Russia".

Earlier this month Merz spoke out against reported U.S.-Russian plans to relaunch Nord Stream 2, saying the project "currently has no operating licence, and this is not expected to change".

There have been reports that U.S. and Russian envoys are discussing a relaunch of the pipeline, this time with the involvement of American investors.

Nord Stream 2 was completed in 2021 but never went into operation as Germany scrapped the project after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Kretschmer has previously advocated a softer line towards Moscow.

He argued on Sunday that talking to Russia over Nord Stream could be "a positive approach" as opposed to "attempting to force Russia, as has been the case so far.

"It's not for nothing that something similar was being discussed among diplomats in Brussels a few months ago," he told the Zeit newspaper.

"As long as we keep saying: 'We don't want anything, we don't want any gas imports, we're only applying sanctions', there's no reason to talk to us," said Kretschmer.

The pipeline could also be a way of combatting the high energy costs which have hit the German economy, particularly since the start of Russia's invasion.

However, he admitted that for the moment there was "no readiness for a change of strategy" among most other German politicians.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blue Danube to be launched into space

Blue Danube' to be launched into space
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blue Danube' to be launched into space

    Blue Danube' to be launched into space

  2. Stone Hills open a new chapter in human history

    Stone Hills open a new chapter in human history

  3. Red pandas moved to air-conditioned rooms

    Red pandas moved to air-conditioned rooms

  4. Ottoman legacy in Rhodes draws visitors

    Ottoman legacy in Rhodes draws visitors

  5. Iran summons French envoy after FM's Cannes comments

    Iran summons French envoy after FM's Cannes comments
Recommended
New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices

New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices
Tourism investments need to diversify: Association head

Tourism investments need to diversify: Association head
Ankara, Washington hold third round of trade talks

Ankara, Washington hold third round of trade talks
External financing secured for quake relief reaches $6.4 billion

External financing secured for quake relief reaches $6.4 billion
Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal

Iran rejects push to suspend uranium enrichment to reach US deal
Teslas sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets

Tesla's sales surge in Türkiye amid declines in other markets
Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers

Japan pledges to cut rice price with direct sales to retailers
WORLD Trump blows hot and cold on Putin, with Ukraine war in limbo

Trump blows hot and cold on Putin, with Ukraine war in limbo

U.S. President Donald Trump once more appears to be losing patience with Vladimir Putin's warfare in Ukraine, but it remains unclear whether he will actually toughen his stand against the Kremlin leader.
ECONOMY New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices

New digital system aims at preventing exorbitant real estate prices

Türkiye is establishing a system to digitize data for all real estate properties and display their market values, aiming to prevent excessive pricing and reduce tax losses.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko crowned Euroleague champion

Fenerbahçe Beko fans were in seventh heaven on May 26 after their club became the Euroleague champion for the second time in club history the previous night.
﻿