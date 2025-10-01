German police mobilize as blasts heard in burning house

MUNICH
Large numbers of police descended on an apartment building in the German city of Munich Wednesday after a fire broke out inside, followed by loud explosions.

One person was seriously injured, a police spokeswoman told AFP in the Bavarian state capital of Munich.

She did not confirm media reports that shots had been fired and that one person had been found dead.

Bild daily reported that a man was found dead, suspected of having caused the explosion and fire before killing himself, and that a second person was found with gunshot wounds.

"There is currently no danger to the public," a police spokesman told the newspaper, adding that "there is also no connection to the Oktoberfest" being held in the city at the moment.

According to police, firefighters were called to a burning apartment building in the Lerchenau district at around 4:40 am local time.

Roads around the scene were blocked off, and a local school remained closed as the fire fighting operation was ongoing.

