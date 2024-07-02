German pianist holds open-air concerts in Antalya for world peace

ANTALYA

A German pianist has been organizing a series of open-air concerts in the southern province of Antalya, aiming to promote peace and call for an end to global conflicts.

Reiner Weiss, who arrived from Cologne, Germany, two years ago, travels with two pianos loaded on the back of a caravan. His mission is to make his voice heard through music and advocate for world peace.

Weiss’s initiative includes concerts in several parks around Antalya, where he encourages the participation of children. The pianist was recently a guest of the Antalya City Council Culture and Art Group, where he shared his vision.

“The only country that can stop the wars in Ukraine and Palestine is Türkiye, and the only leader is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” Weiss stated.

He expressed his desire to organize an open-air concert with his pianos in Ankara to further this cause.

Weiss explained his motivation, which stemmed from a desire to support his brother suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Weiss hopes to inspire children and young people to engage in music as a way to foster peace.

He believes music can be a powerful tool to end wars and save lives, particularly of children affected by these conflicts.

Weiss plans to extend his open-air concerts to historical and natural sites in Türkiye, including the Phaselis, Perge, Aspendos, Atatürk Park and Konyaaltı Beach in Antalya.

He also aims to organize a significant concert in the capital Ankara.

“I am trying to make my voice heard here because only Erdoğan can do it. I am trying to use my music to make my voice heard for Erdoğan to stop the war because of his position with Russia and his dialogues with other countries. We must end these wars. Only with a flood of emotions can these wars be stopped,” Weiss concluded.