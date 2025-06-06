German industrial production down more than expected

FRANKFURT
Industrial output in Germany dropped 1.4 percent from the prior month in April, more than the market estimated, according to the country’s statistical authority data released on June 6.

The decline came after a downwardly revised monthly jump of 2.3 percent in March, data from Destatis showed.

The market forecast was a 0.9 percent fall for April's figure.

The downturn was mainly led by a major drop in the pharmaceutical industry, falling by 17.7 percent monthly in April, following an increase of 19.3 percent in March.

"The drop in output registered in the manufacture of machinery and equipment also weighed on overall performance in April 2025," Destatis said.

By contrast, production in the construction sector rose 1.4 percent, and the food industry was up 5.7 percent on a monthly basis in April.

Production in industry, excluding energy and construction, was down 1.9 percent monthly, while it decreased 2.5 percent annually.

"Within industry, the production of capital goods decreased by 2.3 percent, the production of intermediate goods fell by 1.9 percent, and consumer goods production was down 1.5 percent. Outside of industry, energy production dropped by 1.6 percent," it noted.

On an annual basis, industrial output declined 1.8 percent in April.

 

Azerbaijan to export renewable energy to Türkiye via Nakhchivan
