German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

BERLIN

As thousands of Syrian doctors work in Germany, the fall of Bashar Assad is raising concern over the potential consequences for the health sector if many of them were to return home.

Germany became a leading destination for Syrian refugees over the past decade, and some politicians were quick to start talking about encouraging the return of at least some after rebels took Damascus earlier this month. Others noted that the exiles include many well-qualified people and said their departure would hurt Germany — particularly that of doctors and other medical staff.

“Whole areas in the health sector would fall away if all the Syrians who work here now were to leave our country,” Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said last week.

“For us it is important that we make the offer to the Syrians who are here, who have a job, who have integrated, who are crime-free, whose children go to school, to stay here and be there for our economy.”

Germany relies on these doctors, especially as it faces an aging population and skilled labor shortages. Syrian doctors make up 2-3 percent of Germany's medical workforce, with an estimated 5,000 working in hospitals.

Some Syrians, especially those with family in Syria, may consider returning if the situation stabilizes, but others, well-integrated into Germany, want to stay.

Dr. Hiba Alnayef, an assistant pediatric doctor at a hospital in Nauen, just outside Berlin, said she has been asked in the last 10 days, “what if the Syrians all go back now?”

“I don't know — some want to, but it's very difficult and uncertain,” said Aleppo-born Alnayef, who has spent much of her life outside Syria and came to Germany from Spain in 2016. She said it's something she thinks about, "but I have a homeland here too now."

“The Germans need specialists, Syria needs support ... renovation, everything is destroyed now,” she said. “I think we can work well together to help both societies.”

Dr. Ayham Darouich, a general practitioner, believed that concerns about mass departures are exaggerated, but emphasizes that Germany should improve conditions for medical professionals to retain them, citing lower wages and poor working conditions compared to countries like the U.S. or Switzerland.