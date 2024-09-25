German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

BERLIN
German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

Co-leaders of Germany's Green party Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour give a press conference prior to a retreat of the party in Husum, northern Germany, on April 11, 2022

The co-leaders of Germany's Greens party, which is part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government, announced their resignation on Wednesday following dire results in three state elections.

Co-leader Omid Nouripour said the ecologist party was suffering its "worst crisis in a decade" after scoring vote percentages in the single digits in three eastern state polls this month.

"It is time to put the fate of our party in new hands and we therefore ask... our beloved party to elect a new leadership," he told a press conference.

In Thuringia and Brandenburg states the Greens failed to cross the 5 percent threshold needed to enter parliament, and in Saxony they just scraped in.

Co-leader Ricarda Lang said the party "needs new faces to lead it out of this crisis" and oversee a "strategic reorientation" before national elections that are a year away.

Lang and Nouripour will remain in place until successors are elected at a party conference in mid-November.

The Greens are part of Germany's three-party coalition government along with Scholz's center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP).

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Economy Minister Robert Habeck are the most prominent Green cabinet members.

The government has seen its popularity slide amid internal bickering and a stalled economy.

All three parties suffered setbacks at the regional elections, with the FDP failing to enter any of the three state parliaments.

Green Party, resigns,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot
LATEST NEWS

  1. New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

    New case filed over alleged FETÖ wiretapping plot

  2. EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

    EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

  3. German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

    German Greens party leaders resign after election losses

  4. WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

    WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens

  5. Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire

    Prison terms sought for municipal employees in nightclub fire
Recommended
EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status
WHO sees rise in problematic social media use for European teens

WHO sees rise in 'problematic' social media use for European teens
Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be fatal mistake

Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be 'fatal mistake'
Trump says big threats on his life by Iran

Trump says 'big threats' on his life by Iran
Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon after Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

China launches intercontinental missile into Pacific in rare test

China launches intercontinental missile into Pacific in rare test
WORLD EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU states back plan to downgrade wolf protection status

EU member states on Wednesday voted in favor of lowering the protection status of wolves, in a move decried by conservationists that paves the way for a relaxation of strict hunting rules.
ECONOMY Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Şimşek urges businesses to follow medium-term program

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has announced that inflation in Türkiye is projected to drop below 20 percent next year and to single digits the following year, urging the business community to consider the Medium-Term Program in their financial calculations.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿