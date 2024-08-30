German far right aims for wins in 2 state elections

BERLIN

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) could become the strongest party for the first time in two state elections on Sept. 1 in eastern Germany, while a months-old party founded by a prominent leftist also hopes to shake up the picture as the national government has squabbled its way to deep unpopularity.

Germany’s main opposition conservative party hopes to keep Alternative for Germany at bay in Saxony and Thuringia, home to around 4.1 million and 2.1 million people, respectively. But prospects look grim for the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition, whose constant infighting has added to a flatlining economy and other problems to turn voters off.

Wins for AfD would be a potent signal for the party just over a year before the next national election is due. But it would most likely need a coalition partner to govern, and it’s highly unlikely anyone else will agree to put it in power. Even so, its strength could make forming new state governments extremely difficult.

High ratings for AfD and the new Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, both at their strongest in Germany’s formerly communist east, have been fed in part by discontent with the national government. Scholz’s alliance argued throughout the campaign for the European Parliament election in June and obtained dismal results. The internal hostilities have intensified over a summer plagued by disagreements about the 2025 budget.

Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were weak in these two states to start with, though the former two parties are the junior partners in both outgoing regional governments. They now risk dropping under the 5 percent support needed to stay in the state legislatures.