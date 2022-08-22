Georgians flock to Türkiye for grocery shopping

  • August 22 2022 14:20:01

Georgians flock to Türkiye for grocery shopping

ARTVİN - Demirören News Agency
Georgians flock to Türkiye for grocery shopping

Georgians traveling to the northeastern province of Artvin to buy food, especially oil, have caused long queues in front of grocery stores.

Arriving at Artvin’s Kemalpaşa district through the Sarp border crossing between the two countries, Georgians thronged the grocery markets to buy the foodstuffs that are much cheaper than in their own country due to the exchange rate.

“There is a great demand for mainly oil and granulated sugar, which are considered major export products,” said Osman Akyürek, the head of the chamber of commerce and industry in Artvin’s Hopa district.

“The main reason for this intensity is that the purchasing power of the Georgian side has increased due to the prices of our products, which are more attractive to them,” he added.

Pointing to the depreciation of the Turkish Lira, Emirhan Kavak, a tradesman working at the border gate, said, “Georgian citizens started to come here and do oil trade. They do all their grocery shopping here, while both meeting their own needs and making a profit by selling them in Georgia.”

Kubilay Veziroğlu, a taxi driver in Kemalpaşa, said there is a serious intensity, especially on weekends.

The Turkish Lira has fallen to 0.15 against the Georgian Lari.

Tourism,

TÜRKIYE Two more grain ships leave Ukraine: Türkiye

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine: Türkiye
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s board of judges, prosecutors temporarily suspends four for ordering release of Gülen suspects

    Turkey’s board of judges, prosecutors temporarily suspends four for ordering release of Gülen suspects

  2. Bridge over Bosphorus will serve with half capacity

    Bridge over Bosphorus will serve with half capacity

  3. Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

    Karahantepe on way to be new face of Turkey

  4. Ships sunk in Gallipoli campaign opened for tourism

    Ships sunk in Gallipoli campaign opened for tourism

  5. Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target

    Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target
Recommended
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine: Türkiye

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine: Türkiye
Opposition alliance emphasizes ‘joint candidate’ for presidential polls

Opposition alliance emphasizes ‘joint candidate’ for presidential polls
Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye
Travel writers pick 15 places for ‘Nordic walking’ in Türkiye

Travel writers pick 15 places for ‘Nordic walking’ in Türkiye
Ships sunk in Gallipoli campaign opened for tourism

Ships sunk in Gallipoli campaign opened for tourism
MİT neutralizes another senior PKK member in N Syria

MİT neutralizes another senior PKK member in N Syria
WORLD Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial

Russia might take the provocative step of putting Ukrainian soldiers on trial as Kiev marks 31 years of independence for the war-ravaged country next week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Sunday.

ECONOMY Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target

Aquaculture exports at $1.4 billion already exceed 2023 target

Türkiye’s aquaculture exports have increased 75 percent in the past 5 years to $1.4 billion, already exceeding the target of $1 billion previously set for 2023.

SPORTS Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

The volleyball academy named after Giovanni Guidetti, the coach of the Turkish women’s national volleyball team, and his wife Bahar Toksoy, a professional volleyball player, aims to raise strong and bold girls, said the volleyball devotee couple.