Georgians flock to Türkiye for grocery shopping

ARTVİN - Demirören News Agency

Georgians traveling to the northeastern province of Artvin to buy food, especially oil, have caused long queues in front of grocery stores.

Arriving at Artvin’s Kemalpaşa district through the Sarp border crossing between the two countries, Georgians thronged the grocery markets to buy the foodstuffs that are much cheaper than in their own country due to the exchange rate.

“There is a great demand for mainly oil and granulated sugar, which are considered major export products,” said Osman Akyürek, the head of the chamber of commerce and industry in Artvin’s Hopa district.

“The main reason for this intensity is that the purchasing power of the Georgian side has increased due to the prices of our products, which are more attractive to them,” he added.

Pointing to the depreciation of the Turkish Lira, Emirhan Kavak, a tradesman working at the border gate, said, “Georgian citizens started to come here and do oil trade. They do all their grocery shopping here, while both meeting their own needs and making a profit by selling them in Georgia.”

Kubilay Veziroğlu, a taxi driver in Kemalpaşa, said there is a serious intensity, especially on weekends.

The Turkish Lira has fallen to 0.15 against the Georgian Lari.