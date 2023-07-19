Georgian gang lord apprehended in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Guram Chikhladze, a Georgian national suspected of being a prominent figure within an international crime syndicate, was captured during an operation by law enforcement in Istanbul on July 17.

Authorities have revealed that Chikhladze, reportedly one of the key leaders within the criminal network under the guidance of Namiq Janiyev, brother of Azerbaijani crime kingpin Rovshan Janiyev, who was killed in an armed assault in Beşiktaş district in 2016.

Investigations have unveiled Chikhladze's pivotal role in overseeing the group's activities in Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as his involvement in orchestrating various operations on behalf of the organization. Notably, Chikhladze had been known to traverse Turkish territories in heavily armored vehicles accompanied by armed guards.

Reports indicate that Russia has sought the suspect's apprehension through Interpol, as Chikhladze is believed to have committed numerous murders within the country.

Acting upon intelligence that the gang lord was present in Küçükçekmece district, Istanbul police initiated an operation to capture him. Police units conducted a successful raid at the specified location, resulting in the detention of Chikhladze. Subsequently, he was transferred to the courthouse after undergoing necessary procedures at the police station, where he was subsequently remanded in custody.

Local media, meanwhile, has reported that the Georgian national was apprehended twice in Istanbul in 2020 while using false identification. On both occasions, he was subsequently deported.