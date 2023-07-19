Georgian gang lord apprehended in Istanbul

Georgian gang lord apprehended in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Georgian gang lord apprehended in Istanbul

Guram Chikhladze, a Georgian national suspected of being a prominent figure within an international crime syndicate, was captured during an operation by law enforcement in Istanbul on July 17.

Authorities have revealed that Chikhladze, reportedly one of the key leaders within the criminal network under the guidance of Namiq Janiyev, brother of Azerbaijani crime kingpin Rovshan Janiyev, who was killed in an armed assault in Beşiktaş district in 2016.

Investigations have unveiled Chikhladze's pivotal role in overseeing the group's activities in Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as his involvement in orchestrating various operations on behalf of the organization. Notably, Chikhladze had been known to traverse Turkish territories in heavily armored vehicles accompanied by armed guards.

Reports indicate that Russia has sought the suspect's apprehension through Interpol, as Chikhladze is believed to have committed numerous murders within the country.

Acting upon intelligence that the gang lord was present in Küçükçekmece district, Istanbul police initiated an operation to capture him. Police units conducted a successful raid at the specified location, resulting in the detention of Chikhladze. Subsequently, he was transferred to the courthouse after undergoing necessary procedures at the police station, where he was subsequently remanded in custody.

Local media, meanwhile, has reported that the Georgian national was apprehended twice in Istanbul in 2020 while using false identification. On both occasions, he was subsequently deported.

ARTS & LIFE Female artists at Istanbul Modern

Female artists at Istanbul Modern
LATEST NEWS

  1. Female artists at Istanbul Modern

    Female artists at Istanbul Modern

  2. Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimer's drug approval after promising results

    Eli Lilly hopeful of Alzheimer's drug approval after promising results

  3. Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction

    Princess Diana’s iconic sweater at auction

  4. Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

    Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

  5. Turkish Cargo named among top 3 global air freighters

    Turkish Cargo named among top 3 global air freighters
Recommended
Explosion at factory injures four workers in Ankara

Explosion at factory injures four workers in Ankara
Aselsans new air defense system to debut next week

Aselsan's new air defense system to debut next week
Bomb attack perpetrator recants previous statements

Bomb attack perpetrator recants previous statements
Turkish student accepted to prestigious film school in US

Turkish student accepted to prestigious film school in US
Teams reach lifeless body of person missing at Cilo Mountain

Teams reach lifeless body of person missing at Cilo Mountain
Ministry to provide smart agriculture training to farmers

Ministry to provide smart agriculture training to farmers
WORLD Israelis stage day of resistance against judicial overhaul

Israelis stage 'day of resistance' against judicial overhaul

Israeli protesters on Tuesday took to Tel Aviv's streets in the run-up to a parliament vote on a key component of the government's judicial reform agenda they say would "dismantle democracy".

ECONOMY Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

Average home prices at 2.54 million liras

The average home-sale price in Türkiye climbed to 2.54 million Turkish Liras ($96,359) in June, according to data by Endeksa, which collects data on the real estate market.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).