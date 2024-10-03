Georgia signs into law bill seen by EU as anti-LGBTQ

Georgia signs into law bill seen by EU as anti-LGBTQ

TBILISI
Georgia signs into law bill seen by EU as anti-LGBTQ

Georgia's president Salome Zurabishvili yesterday returned a bill on curbing LGBTQ+ rights to parliament, which it had approved last month.

The speaker of Georgia's parliament on Thursday signed into a law a bill similar to Russian legislation that curbs the rights of LGBTQ people, despite warnings from the EU.

The move came a day after Georgia's pro-Western president Salome Zurabishvili — at loggerheads with the ruling Georgian Dream party — refused to sign the bill.

The bill is similar to Moscow's "gay propaganda" law, which also bans gender re-assignment and nullifies same-sex marriages performed abroad or on Georgian territory.

"In conformity with the constitution, I signed today the law 'on family values and the protection of minors', which Salome Zurabishvili didn't sign," speaker Shalva Papuashvili said on Facebook.

The ruling Georgian Dream pushed the bill through parliament last month, a vote boycotted by the opposition and which has fuelled tensions ahead of crucial Oct. 26 parliamentary elections.

Papuashvili said the measure "is based on common sense, historical experience and centuries-old Christian, Georgian, and European values, rather than on changeable ideas and ideologies".

He claimed that the "law protects the rights of all citizens".

But rights group and western countries have said that it is discriminatory and creates a dangerous environment for LGBTQ people.

The bill also comes after Tbilisi's recent adoption of an anti-NGO "foreign influence law", which triggered weeks of mass anti-government protests and Western condemnation.

Critics accuse the ruling Georgian Dream party of moving closer into the Kremlin's orbit and jeopardising Georgia's bid for EU membership.

Georgia , anti lgbtq,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israels UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

    Türkiye condemns Israel's UN decision, vows support for Lebanon

  2. Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

    Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

  3. South America treated to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

    South America treated to rare 'ring of fire' eclipse

  4. Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'

    Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'

  5. Çanakkale Biennial kicks off today

    Çanakkale Biennial kicks off today
Recommended
Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut
Nine dead in Taiwan hospital blaze

Nine dead in Taiwan hospital blaze
Phasing out teen smoking could save 1.2 mln lives: Study

Phasing out teen smoking could save 1.2 mln lives: Study
NATOs Rutte visits Kiev in maiden trip as alliance chief

NATO's Rutte visits Kiev in maiden trip as alliance chief
Countries rush to evacuate citizens from Lebanon

Countries rush to evacuate citizens from Lebanon
Organization of Turkic States marks 15 years of fostering unity

Organization of Turkic States marks 15 years of fostering unity

Singapore ex-minister jailed in rare graft trial

Singapore ex-minister jailed in rare graft trial
WORLD Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

Israel says strikes Hezbollah intel HQ in Beirut

Israel's military said Thursday it had hit Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the Lebanese capital, as troops battled militants near the border and warplanes bombarded their strongholds around the country.

ECONOMY Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5 bln in trade volume: Finnish FM

Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5 bln in trade volume: Finnish FM

As trade volume between Türkiye and Finland has steadily increased in recent years, currently reaching 2.7 billion euros, the aim is to elevate this figure to 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) "as soon as possible," Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told Turkish media on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿