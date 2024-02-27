George Michael coin unveiled by the Royal Mint

George Michael coin unveiled by the Royal Mint

LONDON
George Michael coin unveiled by the Royal Mint

Late British singer-songwriter George Michael is being honored with a personalized collectible coin.

Britain's Royal Mint said on Feb. 26 the new coin, which depicts Michael wearing his trademark sunglasses, pays tribute to the music star's 1987 hit solo single "Faith."

Officially approved by Michael’s estate, it was designed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana.

“From his debut with WHAM! to becoming one of the bestselling solo musicians of all time, George Michael is a global superstar whose work has inspired and influenced generations with his music and his unique style," said Rebecca Morgan, director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint.

"Loved by millions of fans worldwide, we are delighted to be introducing an official UK coin celebrating his life and legacy," she said in a statement.

Michael, who rose to stardom in the 1980s with Wham! before embarking on a successful solo career, died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

Wham!'s enduring 1984 festive song "Last Christmas" finally secured the "Christmas Number 1" spot for the first time on the UK music charts in December, 39 years after its release.

The new coin is the latest addition to the Royal Mint's "Music Legends" series, which has previously honored David Bowie, Elton John and Queen with coins, and is available to purchase.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() In defeat for Meloni, center-left wins in Sardinia

In defeat for Meloni, center-left wins in Sardinia
LATEST NEWS

  1. In defeat for Meloni, center-left wins in Sardinia

    In defeat for Meloni, center-left wins in Sardinia

  2. Senegal leader announces amnesty bill to end turmoil

    Senegal leader announces amnesty bill to end turmoil

  3. Dutch drug kingpin gets life in prison

    Dutch drug kingpin gets life in prison

  4. AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

    AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

  5. Türkiye takes part in NATO drill off Sicilian coast

    Türkiye takes part in NATO drill off Sicilian coast
Recommended
Hotels, flights booked out as Swift effect hits Singapore

Hotels, flights booked out as 'Swift effect' hits Singapore
New York zoologists determine what killed Flaco the owl

New York zoologists determine what killed Flaco the owl
Israel threatens Eurovision pull-out if entry vetoed

Israel threatens Eurovision pull-out if entry vetoed
Holdovers star downplays Oscar hype

'Holdovers' star downplays Oscar hype
Dahomey doc on looted African art wins Berlin film fest

'Dahomey' doc on looted African art wins Berlin film fest
Hello Kitty-themed Tokyo theme park shut after threat

Hello Kitty-themed Tokyo theme park shut after threat
WORLD In defeat for Meloni, center-left wins in Sardinia

In defeat for Meloni, center-left wins in Sardinia

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's hard-right government suffered its first electoral setback Tuesday since coming to power, with the narrow victory of the center-left opposition in regional elections in Sardinia.
ECONOMY AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye’s new project to bring global Turkish leaders together

AmCham Türkiye has launched a new project that aims to bring together Turkish professionals living internationally.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿