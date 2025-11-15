Geopolitical shifts necessitate closer cooperation with Türkiye, says Merz

BERLIN

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that changing geopolitical conditions make closer cooperation with Türkiye essential, highlighting Ankara's "critical role" in European security and Gaza ceasefire talks.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Berlin with Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Merz said they discussed Greek Cyprus's upcoming EU presidency in early 2026, developments in Ukraine and EU-Türkiye relations.

"Türkiye plays a critical role," Merz stated, noting the geopolitical situation demands collaboration with Türkiye, particularly in European security architecture and Gaza negotiations.

"I emphasized the need for closer cooperation with Türkiye in light of the geopolitical situation," he said, adding that he shared details of his recent visit to Ankara and discussed options for closer EU-Türkiye ties.

Merz said they thoroughly evaluated the situation on Cyprus island.

Christodoulides asked Germany to leverage its good relations with Türkiye to contribute to overcoming the island's division step by step.

They discussed various options, including a concrete proposal during Greek Cyprus's EU presidency, which Merz said he viewed with interest.

The German government is ready to actively participate, Merz affirmed.

"I mentioned my visit to Ankara, and now in the coming weeks, we will try to take the first small steps. I am prepared, along with my staff, to take on this task and help ensure that the island's division can be overcome step by step in at least some areas."

Merz also recounted discussing new cooperation steps in defense, economy and energy security during his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Recalling Türkiye's status as a NATO ally and regional power, Merz reiterated that EU membership depends on meeting defined political criteria.

Merz praised Greek Cyprus's "extremely constructive" approach to Türkiye relations ahead of its January EU presidency.

Christodoulides said they aim for "mutually beneficial outcomes" in both Cyprus negotiations and EU-Türkiye ties during the presidency.