Geopolitical risks may push investors toward Türkiye, say experts

Geopolitical risks may push investors toward Türkiye, say experts

ISTANBUL
Geopolitical risks may push investors toward Türkiye, say experts

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Gulf have prompted international investors to adjust their strategies. Experts highlight that in this shifting landscape, Türkiye could stand out as an alternative hub for production and logistics.

Halit Acar, coordinator chairman of the Foreign Economic Relations Board’s (DEİK) Türkiye–Middle East and Gulf Business Councils, stated that while international investors have not yet withdrawn from the Gulf, they are shifting their strategies. He emphasized that Türkiye is positioned not only as an alternative but also as a “risk-hedging” center. “Through its Customs Union partnership with the European Union, Türkiye serves as a gateway for Gulf capital into the European market with zero tariffs,” Acar noted.

He highlighted that joint venture models in the defense industry and energy equipment production are now firmly on the radar of investors who may prefer Türkiye over the Gulf.

“Following this, Türkiye’s established strength in renewable energy and equipment manufacturing is drawing significant attention. In logistics, the country’s vision of becoming a regional distribution hub is driving large-scale infrastructure investments,” he said.

Acar added that data centers along the Istanbul–Ankara corridor, fintech and payment systems, and high-margin health tourism projects are proving particularly attractive to Gulf investors.

Mehmet Ali Akarca, chairman of DEİK’s Türkiye–UAE Business Council, noted a shift in inquiries from foreign investors. “Previously, they would ask general questions like ‘Where should we invest?’ Now they come with much more specific and technical queries such as ‘Which local partner can help us scale?’ or ‘Which city offers the best operational optimization?’” he explained.

Akarca stressed that this is not a temporary surge of interest but a structural shift. “Türkiye is no longer just an alternative; it is on the path to becoming a regional operations hub…Yet this advantage must be safeguarded through constant competition,” he said.

 

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