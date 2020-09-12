Generation Z pays more attention to games than real life

ISTANBUL

A study has shown that Generation Z youth preferred video communication more, spent a significant amount of time on online games and were more affected by the failures in these games than those in real life.



Young people do not want money but peace at work, they also want to be respected, the study also showed.



Generation Z, a term that refers to those young people born around the turn of the millennium, has recently drawn Turkey’s attention as the result of some studies conducted that were aimed to know the political preferences of the youth.



There has been increasing research on the generation, which is expected to shape the future of Turkey and create a social transformation with its consumption habits, business skills and lifestyles.



In this context, the current needs of Generation Z, their perspective on education, their expectations from the future and their desired leader profiles were examined in a neuropolitics study conducted by the Maya Foundation with the Smartlook Analytics laboratory.



The motive was to understand the realities of the generation to which more than 13 million people currently belonged in the country within the scope of the research.



The results revealed that watching videos was an integral part of the lives of Generation Z youth.



Those platforms that offered video content such as YouTube, Netflix and Instagram were highly in use by young people who also preferred video communication.



The generation, which enables the video gaming world to develop rapidly, has also placed the games at the center of their lives.



The vast majority of young people play online games and spend a lot of time on it.



A prominent element in the research showed that failures in games affected teens more than real-world failures.



While teens were significantly afraid of failing in the games, the real-world fear of failure came after the fear of failure in the game world.



According to the results, Generation Z students did also state that choosing a major at university was very important.



But they also believed that they would not be good enough in this regard and therefore might not be able to live a comfortable life in the future.