Generation Z pays more attention to games than real life

  • September 12 2020 07:00:00

Generation Z pays more attention to games than real life

ISTANBUL
Generation Z pays more attention to games than real life

A study has shown that Generation Z youth preferred video communication more, spent a significant amount of time on online games and were more affected by the failures in these games than those in real life.

Young people do not want money but peace at work, they also want to be respected, the study also showed.

Generation Z, a term that refers to those young people born around the turn of the millennium, has recently drawn Turkey’s attention as the result of some studies conducted that were aimed to know the political preferences of the youth.

There has been increasing research on the generation, which is expected to shape the future of Turkey and create a social transformation with its consumption habits, business skills and lifestyles.

In this context, the current needs of Generation Z, their perspective on education, their expectations from the future and their desired leader profiles were examined in a neuropolitics study conducted by the Maya Foundation with the Smartlook Analytics laboratory.

The motive was to understand the realities of the generation to which more than 13 million people currently belonged in the country within the scope of the research.

The results revealed that watching videos was an integral part of the lives of Generation Z youth.

Those platforms that offered video content such as YouTube, Netflix and Instagram were highly in use by young people who also preferred video communication.

The generation, which enables the video gaming world to develop rapidly, has also placed the games at the center of their lives.

The vast majority of young people play online games and spend a lot of time on it.

A prominent element in the research showed that failures in games affected teens more than real-world failures.

While teens were significantly afraid of failing in the games, the real-world fear of failure came after the fear of failure in the game world.

According to the results, Generation Z students did also state that choosing a major at university was very important.

But they also believed that they would not be good enough in this regard and therefore might not be able to live a comfortable life in the future.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey calls for unconditional, direct talks with Greece

    Turkey calls for unconditional, direct talks with Greece

  2. Main opposition CHP reacts against Macron over insults toward Turkish presidency

    Main opposition CHP reacts against Macron over insults toward Turkish presidency

  3. Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

    Van cats give birth to year’s last kittens

  4. HDP deputy sentenced to 10 years in prison

    HDP deputy sentenced to 10 years in prison

  5. Will hectic diplomacy help defuse tension in east Med?

    Will hectic diplomacy help defuse tension in east Med?
Recommended
Top Turkish, Italian diplomats discuss Libya, east Med

Top Turkish, Italian diplomats discuss Libya, east Med

Greece shouldnt let itself to be used by others, says defense minister

Greece shouldn't let itself to be used by others, says defense minister
3 Turkish soldiers killed, 1 hurt in eastern Turkey

3 Turkish soldiers killed, 1 hurt in eastern Turkey
Turkey criticizes Bahraini deal with Israel

Turkey criticizes Bahraini deal with Israel
Africa should play more active role in Libya: Turkish FM

Africa should play more active role in Libya: Turkish FM
Turkey’s heaviest watermelons correspond to weight of their producers

Turkey’s heaviest watermelons correspond to weight of their producers
WORLD Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands spend third night in the open after Greek migrant camp fire

Thousands of asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos spent a third night in the open on Sept. 11 after the country’s largest camp burned down, as France, Germany and the Netherlands offered to take in hundreds of them, especially children.
ECONOMY Turkey, Azerbaijan aim to sign free trade deal

Turkey, Azerbaijan aim to sign free trade deal

Turkey and Azerbaijan aimed to boost bilateral trade relations by reaching a free trade deal, said the Turkish trade minister on Sept. 11.
SPORTS 21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

21-team Turkish Süper Lig ready to open new season

The first game of the new season in Turkish football’s top flight, Süper Lig, will be played on Sept. 11 raising the curtain on the first-ever 21-team competition in the league’s history.