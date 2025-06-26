Gender not main factor in attacks on Egyptian woman pharaoh

Gender not main factor in attacks on Egyptian woman pharaoh

TORONTO
Gender not main factor in attacks on Egyptian woman pharaoh

She was one of ancient Egypt's most successful rulers, a rare female pharaoh who preceded Cleopatra by 1,500 years, but Queen Hatshepsut's legacy was systematically erased by her stepson successor after her death.

The question of why her impressive reign was so methodically scrubbed has attracted significant debate, but in new research published on June 23, University of Toronto scholar Jun Wong argues far too much emphasis has been placed on her gender.

"It's quite a romantic question: why was this pharaoh attacked after her death?" Wong told AFP, explaining his interest in a monarch who steered ancient Egypt through a period of extraordinary prosperity.

Earlier scholars believed Queen Hatshepsut's stepson Thutmose III unleashed a posthumous campaign of defilement against her out of revenge and hatred, including because he wanted to purge any notion that a woman could successfully rule.

"The way in which [Hatshepsut's] reign has been understood has always been colored by her gender," Wong said, referencing beliefs that Thutmose III may have viewed her as "a kind of an evil stepmother."

His research, which builds on other recent scholarship and is being published in the journal Antiquity, argues Thutmose III's motivations were far more nuanced, casting further doubt on the theory of backlash against a woman in charge.

Hatshepsut ruled Egypt roughly 3,500 years ago, taking over following the death of her husband Thutmose II.

She first served as regent to her stepson, the king-in-waiting, but successfully consolidated power in her own right, establishing herself as a female pharaoh.

Experts say she expanded trade routes and commissioned extraordinary structures, including an unparalleled mortuary in the Valley of the Kings on the Nile's west bank.

Wong reassessed a range of material from damaged statues uncovered during excavations from 1922 to 1928.

He said there is no doubt Thutmose III worked to eliminate evidence of Hatshepsut's achievements, but his efforts were "perhaps driven by ritual necessity rather than outright antipathy," Wong said.

Thutmose III may have been trying to neutralize the power of his predecessor in a practical and common way, not out of malice.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs rebellion

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

    UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

  2. China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

    China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

  3. Economic confidence index rises slightly in June

    Economic confidence index rises slightly in June

  4. Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

    Local crude steel production drops nearly 3 percent in May

  5. Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes

    Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes
Recommended
Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine

Six million donkeys slaughtered for Chinese medicine
Bursa to host Cultural Route Festival

Bursa to host Cultural Route Festival
Glastonbury Festival opens gates amid Kneecap controversy

Glastonbury Festival opens gates amid Kneecap controversy
Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film
Vast agora of Magnesia unearthed

Vast agora of Magnesia unearthed
Kaş, a diving paradise of the Mediterranean coastline

Kaş, a diving paradise of the Mediterranean coastline
Anna Wintour steps down as US Vogue editor after nearly 40 years

Anna Wintour steps down as US Vogue editor after nearly 40 years
WORLD UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs rebellion

UK government climbs down on welfare cuts after MPs' rebellion

The U.K. government backed down on Friday on controversial plans to slash disability and sickness benefits after a a major rebellion by MPs -- a blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's authority.
ECONOMY China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

China confirms trade deal framework reached with United States

China confirmed on Friday details on the framework of a trade deal with the United States, saying Washington would lift "restrictive measures" while Beijing would "review and approve" items under export controls.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿