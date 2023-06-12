Gendarmerie seize 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible

ISTANBUL
The gendarmerie in Istanbul have confiscated a Hebrew Bible that is thought to be around 1,100 years as well as some coins from the Roman and Byzantine eras as part of an operation to stop the illicit trade of historical artifacts.

Istanbul’s provincial gendarmerie command teams were notified that four people were looking for a customer to sell a historical Hebrew Bible for a price of 500,000 dollars.

It was determined that the suspects were located in Eyüpsultan district.

Upon learning that the suspects would soon meet with the buyers, an operation was organized at three separate addresses in Eyüpsultan.

During the operation, 101 coins belonging to Roman and Byzantine periods and a 28-page leather and papyrus paper Bible, which is thought to be 1,100 years old, were seized.

While the coins were handed over to Istanbul Archaeological Museums Directorate, the Bible was sent to Istanbul Manuscript Presidency for examination.

The four suspects were referred to the courthouse after their statements were taken.

