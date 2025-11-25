Gendarmerie cracks down on sand theft in Antalya beach

ANTALYA
Gendarmerie units in the southwestern province of Antalya’s Manavgat district have launched a drone-assisted operation against sand thieves who have extensively scarred the coastline.

Acting on citizen reports on Nov. 21, teams raided the Mendirek area, seizing trucks and heavy machinery found loading sand.

Drivers who attempted to flee despite warnings were caught after a brief chase. Three suspects were detained, while efforts continue to locate two others.

As part of the investigation, five trucks and three excavators believed to have been used in sand theft in the Ulualan area were impounded. One suspect, identified as Seydi İ., was arrested and sent to prison.

Drone footage captured along the Boğaz coast revealed the scale of environmental damage, showing deep pits and severe disruption to the natural shoreline.

Gendermarie teams in Manavgat are now maintaining round-the-clock surveillance through drones, patrols and newly installed camera traps, particularly around the pine grove, where access will be closely monitored to halt further destruction and safeguard the region’s fragile coastal ecosystem.

