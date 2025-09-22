Gelibolu aims to attract 20,000 divers by 2026

Gelibolu aims to attract 20,000 divers by 2026

Umut Erdem – ÇANAKKALE
Gelibolu aims to attract 20,000 divers by 2026

In the western province of Çanakkale’s Gelibolu, authorities are setting their sights on turning the historical peninsula into a global hub for diving tourism, with a target of attracting 20,000 divers by 2026.

 

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has identified diving enthusiasts — renowned for their high travel expenditures — as a key audience.

 

In the Gelibolu Historical Underwater Park, 23 shipwrecks from the First World War have been made accessible following the area’s removal from its former military status.

 

Launched in 2017, the project represents one of Türkiye’s most ambitious openings into diving tourism. With support from TÜBİTAK, the South Marmara Development Agency, and Istanbul University, experts mapped wrecks across a 150-square-kilometer area in the Dardanelles and Aegean.

 

Today, divers can explore 14 designated sites, from the British supply ship SS Milo to the French battleship Massena, each resting at varying depths and carrying its wartime stories.

 

The park has already welcomed 6,000 divers in 2024 and around 10,000 this year. According to İsmail Kaşdemir, the head of the Gallipoli Historical Area, the demand had long existed but was constrained by the region’s military restrictions.

 

Kaşdemir emphasized that Gelibolu is poised to join global diving destinations such as Malta, Sharm El-Sheikh and Dubrovnik.

 

“Every day, visitor numbers grow. Next year, we hope to reach 20,000 divers. Beneath the sea lies a treasure, and we are determined to make Gelibolu one of the world’s premier diving centers,” he added.

 

The park offers divers not only historic wrecks but also a rich marine ecosystem.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution

Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution

    Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution

  2. OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

    OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

  3. OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

    OECD ups world economic outlook as tariffs contained, for now

  4. Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

    Most of fastest-growing companies based in Ankara

  5. Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe

    Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe
Recommended
Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe

Trustee appointed to Doğa College parent firm amid Can Holding probe
Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low

Türkiye faces driest water year as rainfall hits 52-year low
Turkish shipyard behind Bond’s Skyfall yacht unveils billion-lira masterpiece

Turkish shipyard behind Bond’s Skyfall yacht unveils billion-lira masterpiece
Second hearing opens in trial over Bolu hotel blaze

Second hearing opens in trial over Bolu hotel blaze
CHP’s ousted Istanbul head, 25 members appear in court

CHP’s ousted Istanbul head, 25 members appear in court
Elite car rally Gumball 3000 sets off from Istanbul

Elite car rally Gumball 3000 sets off from Istanbul
Early snowfall blankets Türkiye’s high peaks in white

Early snowfall blankets Türkiye’s high peaks in white
WORLD Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution

Trump ties autism risk to Tylenol as scientists urge caution

U.S. President Donald Trump has vehemently insisted that pregnant people should "tough it out" and avoid Tylenol over an unproven link to autism, and urged major changes to the standard vaccines administered to babies.
ECONOMY OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

OECD lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast to 3.2 percent

Türkiye’s economy is expected to expand by 3.2 percent in both 2025 and 2026, according to the OECD’s September 2025 Interim Economic Outlook on Sept. 23.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿