Gebruder Weiss acquires majority share in Sienzi Lojistik

ISTANBUL

International transportation and logistics company Gebruder Weiss has expanded its presence in Türkiye by acquiring a majority stake in Istanbul-based customs and warehouse logistics provider Sienzi Lojistik.

"The transaction is set to close in January 2026, subject to regulatory approval," Gebruder Weiss, which has its headquarters in Austria, said in a statement.

Operating as an independent entity, the company will now trade under the name Sienzi Lojistik — a Company of Gebruder Weiss.

“This investment strengthens our foothold in the Turkish market and brings our partner’s customs warehousing expertise into the Gebruder Weiss network on a long-term basis. It’s a strategic step to deliver integrated, one-stop logistics solutions for customers with demanding supply chain requirements,” said Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebruder Weiss.

Gebruder Weiss and Sienzi Lojistik have been working together in Türkiye for about 10 years.

With this acquisition, Gebruder Weiss said it is strengthening its Istanbul hub as a full-service logistics center and exploring new business segments, including textiles and industrial clients.