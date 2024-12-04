Gaziantep’s menengiç coffee earns EU geographical indication

GAZİANTEP
Gaziantep’s renowned menengiç coffee (pistachio or terebinth infused), has become Türkiye’s 29th product to receive geographical indication from the European Union.

The distinct coffee is crafted from the unroasted wild pistachio fruit and holds a unique place among Gaziantep’s culinary treasures, joining the ranks of baklava as EU-registered items.

“We have a product diversity that is unique to very few geographies in the world. As TOBB and the chamber and exchange community, “ Rıfat Hisarcıklıoğlu, head of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), said. “Our work on 66 geographical indications and six traditional product names, which are in the EU process, continues.”

Selim Bağcı, manager of the historic Tahmis Coffee House — one of the oldest Ottoman coffeehouses established in 1635 — expressed pride in the achievement.

“Menengiç coffee has always been a centerpiece for local and foreign visitors. The registration encourages us to promote it even further,” he remarked.

Bağcı highlighted the beverage’s natural and caffeine-free qualities and added, “By blending it with half-fat milk, we create a healthy alternative that guests love.”

Tourists visiting Gaziantep increasingly seek menengiç coffee for its distinctive flavor.

"It’s one of the iconic flavors here. I came here to taste it after hearing so much about it,” Yasemin Başçıoğlu, a tourist, shared.

Gaziantep, a province with the highest number of geographically marked products in Türkiye, boasts 106 such registrations, including pomegranate molasses, lahmacun and pistachio paste.

“With its natural aroma and unique flavor, our menengiç coffee has taken its place among the world-renowned flavors of Anatolia,” Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır stated. “We are determined to bring our local values to the world showcase and increase the brand value of our geographically marked products.”

Menengiç coffee, often prepared with milk and served hot, is expected to boost local tourism and economic activity while cementing its status as a globally recognized Turkish heritage product.

Türkiye supports Syria's territorial integrity, says top security council
