Gaziantep targets 3 million tourists

GAZİANTEP

Gaziantep, which broke its all-time tourism record in 2025, aims to welcome 3 million domestic and foreign tourists in 2026, officials and representatives from the tourism sector have expressed.

Ranked among the world’s 10 oldest cities, Gaziantep stands out with its rich historical heritage, including the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, the ancient cities of Dülük and Zeugma, Rumkale and the Yesemek Open-Air Museum. The city also holds a strong position in tourism thanks to its inclusion in UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network for gastronomy.

With a culinary tradition boasting more than 500 dishes, as well as natural beauty and archaeological sites, Gaziantep continues to attract visitors year-round. The city offers a unique blend of history, culture, museum tourism and gastronomy to both local and international tourists.

Tourism in Gaziantep surged in 2025, when the city hosted nearly 2.5 million visitors, including around 1.6 million overnight stays. The figures marked the highest tourist numbers recorded in the past 20 years, significantly boosting the local economy and bringing renewed vitality to tradespeople across the city.

Having successfully positioned itself among Türkiye’s leading tourism destinations, Gaziantep also repeated its tourism record in 2025 following a strong performance in 2024. Tourists have increasingly favored the city for its historical architecture, museums and globally renowned cuisine.

Tourists visiting Gaziantep frequently express admiration for the city’s historic mosques, inns, baths, covered bazaars and traditional markets. Among the most popular attractions are the Zeugma Mosaic Museum, Gaziantep Wildlife Park — Türkiye’s largest and Europe’s third-largest — as well as the historic Almacı Market, the Coppersmiths’ Bazaar, Zincirli Bedesten and the city’s historic inns.

In recent years, Gaziantep’s tourism revival has also drawn attention to its culinary heritage. Visitors have the opportunity to taste EU-registered local products such as baklava, pistachio paste, lahmacun and menengiç coffee, along with Antep pistachios, katmer, beyran and dozens of kebab varieties. The city boasts 108 geographically registered local flavors.

Boost for local tradespeople

The steady flow of tourists throughout the year has brought visible benefits to local tradespeople, particularly in historic shopping areas such as Almacı Market and the Coppersmiths’ Bazaar, where visitors shop for pistachios, spices, dried vegetables, copperware and souvenirs.

Celal Açık, head of the Gaziantep Coppersmiths and Mother-of-Pearl Inlayers Chamber, said the city had already reached its previous target of 2 million tourists and now aims to host 3 million visitors in the coming year.

“Tourist density makes a major contribution to the city’s economy,” Açık said. “We broke a tourism record in 2025 and expect similar figures in 2026. We believe this number could even double thanks to our promotional efforts. Institutions, local administrations and tradespeople have worked together to promote Gaziantep, and we are now seeing the results.”

Açık added that the unity, hospitality and strong sense of local identity were key factors in attracting visitors, noting that tourists show particular interest in Gaziantep Castle, the Bakırcılar Çarşısı and Almacı Market.

Local tradespeople also voiced optimism for 2026. A shopkeeper said 2025 had been “busy, productive and enjoyable,” adding that they expect a similar level of tourist activity this year.

“We welcomed our guests in the best possible way,” Kaya said. “This year, we once again invite everyone to Gaziantep to experience our city and taste its unique flavors.”

Another tradesperson, Fatih Özsefil, also called on visitors to explore the city’s historic bazaars, museums and landmarks in 2026.

“We invite everyone to Gaziantep,” Özsefil said. “Come and see our historic markets, museums and shops, and enjoy our famous local products.”