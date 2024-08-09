Gaziantep opens 100-acre park for stray animals

In an exemplary effort for animal welfare, authorities in the southern province of Gaziantep have transformed a 100-acre area into a natural life park, offering a safe environment and care for injured or abandoned animals.

This move comes after the Turkish parliament ratified a controversial bill regarding the handling of stray dogs early July 30 following hours-long debates amid criticism and protests in the country.

As per the legislation, the corresponding municipalities are responsible for transporting stray dogs to an animal care center, where the dogs will remain until they are healed and adopted.

Within the scope of the work the Gaziantep Zoo authorities carried out based on this new legislation, a natural life park was put into use, where the caregivers provide nursing for the animals that are waiting to be adopted.

In accordance with the new legislation, Gaziantep Zoo authorities have established a natural life park, where caregivers tend to and provide nursing to animals awaiting adoption.

"We are using our social media accounts to try and find adoptive homes for the dogs that are treated here," said Celal Özsöyler, the head of the Gaziantep Municipality's Nature Protection Department.

He recalled that before the new law, they would take in stray dogs, provide care, and then return them to their original locations.

“With the implementation of the new law, after bringing stray and homeless dogs to our shelters, we first have them undergo health checks. After that, we sterilize them, take care of them and house them here,” he explained.

The center contains cooling pools, doghouses, areas for nutrition, playgrounds and sandboxes for stress relief for stray animals.

He noted that the center currently cares for about 250 stray dogs, stressing that they have ample housing, feeders and waterers installed to accommodate all the animals comfortably.

“We post pictures of the dogs on social media in an effort to find them new homes once they receive all the care they need here,” he added.

Meanwhile, an allegation has surfaced in the country’s central province of Niğde, claiming that dogs in temporary animal care facilities are being put to sleep with injections and buried collectively in an area designated as a "pet cemetery."

Making an announcement on the issue, the Niğde Municipality denied the allegations, with the mayor stating that they conducted an investigation into the matter.

“The location featured in the news is the Niğde Municipality's pet graveyard. It is a designated space for animals that pass away naturally, in auto accidents, or carrying Zoonotic diseases. The method of liming used in order to avoid endangering the public's health is entirely lawful and diligent,” read the municiplaity’s statement posted on social media.

