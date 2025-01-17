Gazans, Israelis brace for start of long-awaited Gaza truce

GAZA CITY

Israel has announced that the highly anticipated ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement in Gaza will proceed as scheduled on Jan.19 despite "bureaucratic delays," amid the cabinet’s talks for the approval.

In Israel, the families of hostages who endured 15 months of captivity under Hamas are in a state of anticipation and preparation as they await their loved ones’ return.

On the Gaza side, Palestinians are hopeful that the cessation of hostilities—which have killed more than 46,700 people—will usher in relief from the severe humanitarian crisis as aid begins to flow.

The Israeli cabinet convened on Jan. 17 to ratify the agreement, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s formal announcement of the ceasefire.

"Subject to the approval of the cabinet and the government, and the implementation of the agreement, the release of the hostages can proceed according to the planned framework, with the hostages expected to be released as early as Sunday [Jan. 19]," his office said.

The Red Cross, along with Egyptian and Qatari teams, will receive the Israeli prisoners hostages, a source said.

They will then be transported to Egypt, where they will be handed over to the Israeli side present there to complete the handover and conduct necessary medical examination.

The freed hostages will be transported directly to Israel. Tel Aviv is then expected to release the first group of Palestinian prisoners, including several with high sentences, the source added.

Israeli sources also disclosed the names of 33 hostages slated for release during the initial phase of the ceasefire. The freed hostages are set to receive $16,500 in financial assistance upon their return.

However, Netanyahu’s approval of the deal has triggered a significant political upheaval as far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir declared that his party will withdraw from the coalition if the agreement is implemented.

Similarly, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed his opposition to the agreement, though discussions within his party regarding a potential withdrawal from the coalition are ongoing. Should these parties exit, the Israeli government faces the risk of collapse.

In Tel Aviv, pensioner Simon Patya said he felt "great joy" that some hostages would return alive, but also "great sorrow for those who are returning in bags, and that will be a very strong blow, morally.”

Gazans preparing as aid agencies ready for efforts

Even before the start of the truce, Gazans displaced by the war to other parts of the territory were preparing to return home.

"I am waiting for Sunday morning when they will announce the ceasefire," said Nasr al-Gharabli, who fled his home in Gaza City for a camp further south in the territory.

"I will go to kiss my land, and I already regret leaving Gaza and my land. If I die on my land, it would be better than being here as a displaced person."

The deal also sparked hope for life-saving aid to reach Palestinians, but aid agencies warn of obstacles from destroyed infrastructure, massive need and collapsed law and order.

The United Nations' humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher called it "a moment of hope and opportunity" but said "we should be under no illusions how tough it will still be to get support to survivors."

On the ground in the territory, where nearly all 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once, aid workers worry nothing will be enough to meet the need.

‘Erdoğan convinced Hamas to return to negotiations'

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Washington sought Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's assistance in persuading Hamas to rejoin ceasefire negotiations.

Blinken told reporters that he discussed bringing Hamas back to the table with Erdoğan, urging him to use his influence and leverage, to reach a deal.

Hamas returned to the table after this, Blinken said.