Gaza rescuers say 13 children among 30 killed in 2 Israeli strikes

GAZA STRIP

Gaza's civil defense agency reported on Sunday that 30 people, including 13 children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on houses in the northern part of the Palestinian territory.

The first strike early Sunday hit a house in Jabalia in northern Gaza, killing "at least 25" people, including 13 children, and injuring more than 30, according to the civil defense agency.

Since Oct. 6, the Israeli military has been conducting a withering air and ground assault on areas of northern Gaza, including Jabalia, stating that they are seeking to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping there.

Another strike on the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City killed five people, with others still missing in the aftermath.

"A number of civilians are still under the rubble," the agency added.

The war in Gaza erupted following Hamas's Oct. 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, which resulted in 1,206 deaths, mostly civilians, according to Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed 43,552 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, which the United Nations considers reliable.