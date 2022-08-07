Gaza death toll rises, including children as Israeli attacks continue

GAZA CITY

Palestinian militants in Gaza fired rockets at Jerusalem Aug. 7 for the first time since conflict escalated, as Israel bombarded Gaza for a third day in violence that has left 31 dead.

The updated count from health authorities in Gaza said six children were among those killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on Friday, in addition to 253 people injured.

The Israeli army has said the entire "senior leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been neutralised", and Prime Minister Yair Lapid vowed Sunday that "the operation will continue as long as necessary".

It was not immediately clear how many children were killed in the incident in Jabalia. An AFP photographer saw six dead bodies at an area hospital, including three minors.

In Jerusalem AFP reporters heard two explosions as rockets were intercepted in the air.

Al Quds Brigades, the Islamic Jihad movement’s military wing, said it had "fired rockets" at the city, where air raid sirens wailed.

Jews on Sunday mark the Tisha Be’av remembrance day by visiting the Al Aqsa mosque compound, known in Judaism as the Temple Mount, in Israel-annexed east Jerusalem.

Tensions there have previously sparked wider violence, and Hamas’s Doha-based chief Ismail Haniyeh has warned against allowing Jews to "storm" the compound Sunday, saying it could lead to an "uncontrollable" security crisis.



The violence is the worst in Gaza since a war last year devastated the impoverished territory - home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

Israel’s military has warned its latest aerial and artillery campaign against Gaza could last a week, but Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Cairo was talking "around the clock" with both sides to ease the violence.

Twenty members of Islamic Jihad were arrested overnight in several raids by Israeli security forces in the West Bank, the army said.

Daily life in the Gaza strip has come to a standstill, while the electricity distributor said the sole power station shut down due to a lack of fuel after Israel closed its border crossings.

Gaza’s health ministry said the next few hours will be "crucial and difficult", warning it risked soon suspending vital services as a result of the lack of electricity.



In Gaza City, resident Dounia Ismail said Palestinians had become accustomed to preparing a "survival bag" of items such as money and medicine.

"This latest escalation brings back images of fear, anxiety, and the feeling that we are all alone," she told AFP.

Civilians in southern and central Israel, meanwhile, have been forced into air raid shelters since Friday.

The Magen David Adom emergency service said two people were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds and 13 others were lightly hurt while running for safety.

In Kibbutz Nahal Oz, an Israeli community beside the Gaza border, resident Nadav Peretz said he had been "in the bomb shelter or around it" since Friday.

"We recognise that on the other side too there is an uninvolved civilian population, and on both sides children deserve to enjoy their summer vacation," the 40-year-old said.

Islamic Jihad is aligned with Hamas, but often acts independently. Both are blacklisted as terrorist organisations by much of the West.

Hamas has fought four wars with Israel since seizing control of Gaza in 2007, including the conflict last May.

A flare-up with Islamic Jihad came in 2019, following Israel’s killing of Baha Abu al-Ata, Jabari’s predecessor. Hamas did not join the fray in that conflict.

Hamas’s moves now could prove crucial, with the group facing pressure from some to restore calm in order to improve economic conditions in Gaza.