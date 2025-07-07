Gaza aid plans push for forces displacements: Reports

Gaza aid plans push for forces displacements: Reports

GAZA CITY
Gaza aid plans push for forces displacements: Reports

A Palestinian boy searches for things to rescue at a garbage waste dump in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip on July 7, 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has given orders to the military to establish a so-called "humanitarian aid city" in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah, even if a new ceasefire agreement is reached, Israeli media reported.

During a security cabinet meeting, Netanyahu insisted that the forced displacement of Palestinians to southern Gaza must continue, arguing that large tent camps could be set up there to sever connections between the local population and Hamas.

The order sparked heated debates within Israel’s security cabinet, especially between Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and army chief Eyal Zamir who opposed the plan. Smotrich suggested subjecting Zamir to a "lie detector test."

Meanwhile, Investigations by the Financial Times revealed that Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a Washington-based consultancy, modeled plans to forcibly relocate Gazans as part of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an Israel-U.S.-backed aid coordination initiative intended to replace U.N.-led mechanisms.

Over seven months, more than a dozen BCG employees worked on this project under contracts exceeding $4 million.

According to the investigation, one scenario in BCG’s financial model envisioned convincing over 500,000 Gazans to leave the area in exchange for relocation packages worth $9,000 per person, with an expectation that three-quarters of them would not return.

BCG announced the termination of its collaboration and the suspension of aid operations in the region on May 30.

A Washington Post special report also revealed that the aid distribution system organized by the U.S.-supported foundation led to civilian deaths due to poor planning and proximity to military zones.

Hundreds of Palestinians were killed after the Israeli army opened fire on crowds gathered for aid distribution in the nearly daily incident.

The most striking part of the report highlighted that over 400 people were killed in just the first week after Israeli forces opened fire on starving civilians waiting in line for aid, simply because they deviated slightly from designated routes.

 Hamas lost control over most of Gaza: Official

Report came as Hamas and Israel were resuming talks in Qatar on July 7, with Pri Netanyahu traveled to Washington to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pushed for a "deal this week" between the foes.

However, a senior Hamas security official told the BBC that the Palestinian group has lost approximately 80 percent of its control over the Gaza Strip, with armed clans now filling the power vacuum.

“Let's be realistic here - there's barely anything left of the security structure. Most of the leadership, about 95 percent, are now dead... The active figures have all been killed," he said.

"So really, what's stopping Israel from continuing this war?"

"Logically, it has to continue until the end. All the conditions are aligned: Israel has the upper hand, the world is silent, the Arab regimes are silent, criminal gangs are everywhere, society is collapsing."

He added that people have ransacked the powerful Hamas security headquarters, Ansar, which was central to their governance in Gaza. "They looted everything — from offices to mattresses and even zinc sheets — and no one intervened. There was no police presence, no security at all."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

    Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

  2. Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

    Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

  3. Türkiye makes up 1 pct of global population, UN data shows

    Türkiye makes up 1 pct of global population, UN data shows

  4. Türkiye moves to restrict AI chatbot Grok over hateful content

    Türkiye moves to restrict AI chatbot Grok over hateful content

  5. Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation

    Banks’ association, UKEF sign MoU to boost Islamic finance cooperation
Recommended
Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war
Climate change made European heatwave up to 4C hotter: study

Climate change made European heatwave up to 4C hotter: study
Trump slams Putin after approving more weapons for Ukraine

Trump slams Putin after approving more weapons for Ukraine
Trump holds fresh talks with Netanyahu to end Gaza tragedy

Trump holds fresh talks with Netanyahu to end Gaza 'tragedy'
US envoy says no one will keep negotiating with Lebanon without real progress

US envoy says no one will keep negotiating with Lebanon without real progress
US hopeful Gaza ceasefire deal reached this week: Envoy

US 'hopeful' Gaza ceasefire deal reached this week: Envoy
Cypriot committee turns to AI to find missing persons

Cypriot committee turns to AI to find missing persons
WORLD Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

Russia fired its largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine in more than three years of war, Kiev said Wednesday after strikes that mainly targeted areas furthest from the front line.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye’s tech surge, stability win over investors: Dağlıoğlu

Türkiye is emerging as a standout destination for foreign investors despite global geopolitical and trade challenges, according to Ahmet Burak Dağlıoğlu, who heads the Investment Office of the Republic of Türkiye Presidency.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿