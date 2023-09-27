Gatwick scraps 160 flights over air traffic control shortages

LONDON
London's Gatwick airport has said that it had been forced to cancel more than 160 flights between yesterday and Sunday due to an exceptional shortage of controllers, partly caused by coronavirus infections.

Flights will be limited to 800 per day, departures and arrivals, until Oct. 1, the airport said in a statement, adding that the decision had been taken in agreement with NATS, Britain's air traffic control service.

This daily ceiling "will prevent last-minute cancellations and delays for passengers while NATS work through challenges driven by sickness and staffing constraints," the statement said.

Some 30 percent of controllers "are currently unavailable for a variety of medical reasons including COVID", it added.

"This has been a difficult decision but the action we have taken today means our airlines can fly reliable flight programmes, which gives passengers more certainty that they will not face last minute cancellations," said Stewart Wingate, director of London Gatwick, London's second largest airport behind Heathrow.

The latest challenges follow a meltdown at the end of August which led to the cancellation of almost 2,000 flights over two days and numerous delays.

The U.K.'s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had announced an independent investigation into the wider issues surrounding the system failure.

At least 100 people were killed and more than 150 injured when a fire broke out during a wedding at an event hall in the northern Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, officials said early Wednesday.
Türkiye will be among the countries that are likely to be affected most by the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), said Seyit Ardıç, the president of the Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ASO).
The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.