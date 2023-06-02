Gate 27 hosts bio-art project

Gate 27 hosts bio-art project

ISTANBUL
Gate 27 hosts bio-art project

Gate 27, an international residency program that aims to facilitate the research and production processes of different practices and to provide a platform for interdisciplinary interaction, is hosting Esin Aykanat Avcı, who works in the field of bio-art, in its Yeniköy venue.

In her project, based on an article published as part of a scientific project developed to produce organs for humans (Crossing kingdoms: Using decellularized plants as perfusable tissue engineering scaffolds), Avcı focuses on positioning plant leaves as a new body for humans. With a biochemist, she decellularizes the leaves by keeping them in a special solution in the laboratory and turns them into a “house” that can be used in new organ development studies.

“I was excited to perform the procedures mentioned in the article, as leaf veins closely resemble veins in the human body. Human beings push the limits of technology for their own future and spend the world’s energy and material resources, but they can find the solution in a spinach leaf, in nature itself,” she says.

During her studies at Gate 27, Avcı also benefited from the biology laboratories at Sabancı University. With the support of Nur Mustafaoğlu, a faculty member of the Molecular Biology, Genetics and Bioengineering Department, the artist spent a few days in the biology laboratories of the university.

Türkiye,

WORLD Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

    Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

  2. Russian minister attends meeting of developing economies

    Russian minister attends meeting of developing economies

  3. US averts first-ever default with 11th-hour debt deal

    US averts first-ever default with 11th-hour debt deal

  4. Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

    Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

  5. Banking sector’s profits up 47 percent

    Banking sector’s profits up 47 percent
Recommended
Animated Spider-Man back with arthouse sequel

Animated Spider-Man back with 'arthouse' sequel
NASA talks UFOs with public ahead of final report

NASA talks UFOs with public ahead of final report
Saudi Arabias growing cinema soft power

Saudi Arabia's growing cinema soft power
Little Amal to travel the US

Little Amal to travel the US
Digital Art Festival kicks off in Istanbul

Digital Art Festival kicks off in Istanbul
Istanbul Music Festival to mark 100th year of Republic

Istanbul Music Festival to mark 100th year of Republic
WORLD Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico have told families of eight missing youths that among the human remains found in dozens of bags in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara were some that preliminarily appeared to match characteristics of some of the missing young people.

ECONOMY Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

The recovery in the Turkish manufacturing sector was sustained in May amid further reports by the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey respondents of improving customer demand, showed a survey conducted jointly by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO) and S&P Global.

SPORTS Turkish athlete wins gold at Taekwondo championship

Turkish athlete wins gold at Taekwondo championship

Turkish national athlete Merve Dinçel has bagged a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Championship, defeating top-ranked athlete Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand.