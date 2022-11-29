‘Gaslighting’ Merriam-Webster’s word of 2022

‘Gaslighting’ Merriam-Webster’s word of 2022

NEW YORK
‘Gaslighting’ Merriam-Webster’s word of 2022

Alamy Photo

Gaslighting” - mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful - is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year. Lookups for the word on merriam-webster.com increased 1,740 percent in 2022 over the year before.

But something else happened. There wasn’t a single event that drove significant spikes in the curiosity, as it usually goes with the chosen word of the year. The gaslighting was pervasive.

“It’s a word that has risen so quickly in the English language, and especially in the last four years, that it actually came as a surprise to me and to many of us,” said Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor at large, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.“It was a word looked up frequently every single day of the year,” he said.

Merriam-Webster’s top definition for gaslighting is the psychological manipulation of a person, usually over an extended period of time, that “causes the victim to question the validity of their own thoughts, perception of reality, or memories and typically leads to confusion, loss of confidence and self-esteem, uncertainty of one’s emotional or mental stability, and a dependency on the perpetrator.”

Gaslighting is a heinous tool frequently used by abusers in relationships and by politicians and other newsmakers. It can happen between romantic partners, within a broader family unit and among friends. It can be a corporate tactic, or a way to mislead the public. There’s also “medical gaslighting,” when a health care professional dismisses a patient’s symptoms or illness as “all in your head.”

Despite its relatively recent prominence, including “Gaslighter,” The Chicks’ 2020 album featuring the rousingly angry titular single - the word was brought to life more than 80 years ago with “Gas Light,” a 1938 play by Patrick Hamilton. It birthed two film adaptations in the 1940s. One, George Cukor’s “Gaslight” in 1944, starred Ingrid Bergman as Paula Alquist and Charles Boyer as Gregory Anton. The two marry after a whirlwind romance and Gregory turns out to be a champion gaslighter.

Merriam-Webster, which logs 100 million pageviews a month on its site, chooses its word of the year based solely on data.

Last year’s pick was “vaccine.”

Rounding out this year’s Top 10 are: “Oligarch,” “Omicron,” “Codify,” “Queen consort,” “Raid,” “Sentient,” “Cancel culture,” “LGBTQIA” and “Loamy.”

dictionary,

ARTS & LIFE Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves

Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves
MOST POPULAR

  1. Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping

    Iranians throng Van for ‘legendary Friday’ shopping

  2. Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

    Misfortunes haunt man during his world tour

  3. Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

    Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

  4. Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana

    Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana

  5. Third-quarter growth data to be released

    Third-quarter growth data to be released
Recommended
Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana

Exploring a memory: Designer recreates a dress for Diana
‘Forgotten’ Afghan stories highlighted in new films

‘Forgotten’ Afghan stories highlighted in new films
Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Music superstar Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship
Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves

Iranian actors stage silent protest without headscarves
‘Wakanda’ still reigns on weak Thanksgiving weekend

‘Wakanda’ still reigns on weak Thanksgiving weekend
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63

‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer and actress Irene Cara dead at 63
WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight.

ECONOMY Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Indonesia, Malaysia may send gas to Türkiye: Minister

Türkiye may receive natural gas from Indonesia and Malaysia, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Ambulance drivers behind injuries at İzmir derby

Police found out that two ambulance drivers had brought the signal flare into the stadium that caused a man and two children to be injured in a fight between two İzmir football clubs’ fans.