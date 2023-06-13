Gang leader captured at Istanbul Airport

ISTANBUL

Alaattin İlyas Saral, the notorious leader of the organized crime group known as “Sarals,” has been apprehended at Istanbul Airport while attempting to enter the country from the Belgian capital Brussels.

Following an extensive investigation into him, Istanbul police’s anti-organized crime unit received intelligence suggesting that Saral, who had been on the run and believed to have fled abroad, would be returning to Türkiye from Belgium. Acting swiftly, the authorities launched a large-scale operation.

The profit-driven criminal network’s elusive leader, who had been sought as a key figure in a high-profile case involving 169 defendants, including businessman Erdal Acar, was detained upon his arrival at the airport.

Saral was taken into custody by police officials and subsequently transported to the Istanbul Security Directorate for questioning.

As the police continue their inquiries, it is anticipated that the suspect will be presented before the prosecutor’s office in the coming days to face formal charges.