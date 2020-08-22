Gandhi glasses fetch $340,000 in UK auction

  • August 22 2020 09:54:49

Gandhi glasses fetch $340,000 in UK auction

LONDON- Anadolu Agency
Gandhi glasses fetch $340,000 in UK auction

A pair of glasses once owned by Mahatma Gandhi was sold in an auction in the U.K. on Aug. 21 for £260,000 ($340,000), East Bristol Auctions announced.

The spectacles were originally expected to sell for between £10,000 and £15,000, but ended up selling for over a quarter of a million pounds.

Andrew Stowe of East Bristol Auctions told Sky News they got the spectacles in a package on July 31, but only opened it after the weekend on Aug. 3.

He recalled: “A colleague of mine picked them up, ripped open the envelope and found a brief note inside saying, ‘These glasses belonged to Gandhi, give me a call.’

“I read the note, carried on with the morning duties, and then around lunchtime I thought, ‘Well let’s give this gentleman a call, let’s see what the story is’.”

When they called the man, he told the auctioneer: “If they’re no good, just throw them away.”

Stowe said: “I told him I thought they were worth £15,000, and I think he nearly fell off his chair.”

The auction house’s description of the item on its website said: “A pair of early 20th century c1920 gold plated circular rimmed spectacles by repute owned and worn by Mahatma Gandhi. The spectacles of usual form, with sprung gold plated arms and prescription lenses. Jointed by a gold plated nose bar.

“The spectacles formed an important and somewhat iconic part of Gandhi's overall appearance. It was known that he would often give away his old or unwanted pairs to those in need or those who had helped him. A rare and important pair of spectacles.”

It added that they were given to the owner’s uncle between 1920 and 1930 in South Africa.

“The uncle working for British Petroleum at the time and was stationed in South Africa, and it can be presumed that these were gifted by way of thanks from Gandhi for some good deed,” the description said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey discovers 320 billion cubic metres natural gas reserve in Black Sea

    Turkey discovers 320 billion cubic metres natural gas reserve in Black Sea

  2. Turkey converts Kariye Museum into mosque

    Turkey converts Kariye Museum into mosque

  3. How Turkey’s gas discovery may affect energy geopolitics

    How Turkey’s gas discovery may affect energy geopolitics

  4. Azeri mafia boss shot dead in Turkey’s Antalya

    Azeri mafia boss shot dead in Turkey’s Antalya

  5. Turkey slams Greece over statement on conversion of Kariye Museum into mosque

    Turkey slams Greece over statement on conversion of Kariye Museum into mosque
Recommended
26th Sarajevo Film Festival wraps up

26th Sarajevo Film Festival wraps up

Central Anatolian lake turns pink due to bacteria

Central Anatolian lake turns pink due to bacteria
A hole new world: Japan city lights up sewer covers

A hole new world: Japan city lights up sewer covers
Sea turtles, precious inhabitants of sea, rescued

Sea turtles, precious inhabitants of sea, rescued 
Ancient cuneiform tablet found in Turkey’s Hatay

Ancient cuneiform tablet found in Turkey’s Hatay
Brazil VP challenges DiCaprio to a hike in the jungle

Brazil VP challenges DiCaprio to a hike in the jungle
WORLD Plane carrying comatose Russian dissident lands in Germany

Plane carrying comatose Russian dissident lands in Germany

A plane carrying Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, touched down early on Aug. 22 in Berlin, where he will be treated in the German capital’s main hospital.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank forms national QR code standards

Turkish Central Bank forms national QR code standards

Turkey's Central Bank announced on Aug. 21 it has established national QR code standards as part of intentional efforts to support innovative methods of executing and handling payments. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sign Argentine midfielder Sosa

Fenerbahçe sign Argentine midfielder Sosa

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe signed Argentine midfielder Jose Ernesto Sosa on free transfer late on Aug. 21. 