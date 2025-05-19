Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

ISTANBUL

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.

Türkiye's most successful club swept aside Kayserispor 3-0 with Victor Osimhen opening the scoring to move eight points clear of Fenerbahçe with two rounds of games in the league remaining.

Galatasaray’s Burak Alper Yılmaz put in his side’s second goal and goalkeeper Fernando Muslera scored a late penalty to wrap up the win. Out in front since the third game of the season, Galatasaray qualifies for the Champions League group phase.

"Tonight, we proved once again that we deserve the championship,” Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk said after winning his third league trophy with the club in as many seasons in charge.

“First of all, I want to thank my players. We worked with them for a very long time, and finally, we became champions. We won the Turkish Cup earlier this week. Winning two trophies four days apart is an incredible accomplishment for us."

Buruk said that having a fifth star on the club’s jersey is something to be very proud of, and it would not be possible without the support of the fans.

“We fulfilled our responsibility to our fans very well. I would like to thank them for their support,” he said.

“From the beginning to the end of the season, we played to a nearly sold-out crowd. The fans came to support us at away games, they waited for us at the airport and on the streets. Seeing the happiness on their faces brings me great joy.”

Galatasaray was ably assisted in its push for the title by the 25 league goals scored by Osimhen since his arrival on loan from Napoli last September.

Galatasaray wants to have the Nigerian star in its squad on a permanent basis, but with a price tag of 75 million euros ($84 million), it will be a challenge.

"Osimhen is a very important player,” Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek said.

“The transfer season is not open yet, but we are negotiating with him. He has a promising career ahead of him. Let's see how it turns out. First, though, Osimhen has to want to be at Galatasaray."

Losing out on silverware, meanwhile, could trigger Mourinho's departure from Fenerbahçe one year before the end of his contract, local media suggest.

Mourinho's team was last crowned the champion 11 years ago, and was undone this season by failing to win any of the four Istanbul derbies against Galatasaray and Beşiktaş.

Speaking after Fenerbahçe’s 2-1 win over Eyüpspor on May 18, the Portuguese coach signaled he would be around next year.

"I can do better. My players can do better, too. I don't know if that will be enough for a good season," he said.

“The Special One” also took a jab at archrival Galatasaray.

The way you celebrate a championship reveals your mentality,” he said.

“Today's championship celebrations summed up the season's story. Having the goalkeeper take a penalty at 2-0 was a great example of their mentality."

Meanwhile, Sivasspor will be joining Adana Demirspor and Hatayspor in the First League next season after a 1-0 loss at Samsunspor.

Either Bodrumspor or Alanyaspor will be the last team to relegate depending on the results of the two remaining matches.