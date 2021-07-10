Galatasaray sign Turkish winger Barış Alper Yılmaz

  July 10 2021

ANKARA
Galatasaray confirmed the signing of Turkish winger Barış Alper Yılmaz from the lower division side Ankara Keçiörengücü on July 9. 

The 21-year old player inked a contract with the Lions until 2026.

"We welcome Barış Alper Yılmaz to our club and wish him a successful career with the Galatasaray jersey," Galatasaray said.

Yılmaz scored nine goals and made five assists in 79 matches for Ankara Keçiörengücü and Ankara Demirspor during his senior career.

He also made three Turkey Under-21 team appearances.

