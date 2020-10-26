Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

  • October 26 2020 09:32:34

Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lost to Gaziantep Basketbol 86-90 in the matchday five of the ING Basketball Süper Lig on Oct. 25.

Daryl Macon and Johnathan Williams were the key players for the Lions at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Williams made a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Macon posted 28 points and six assists.

For Gaziantep Basketbol, Senegalese forward Mouhammadou Jaiteh scored 27 points, while American guard Trevis Simpson added 19 points.

With this result, Galatasaray had a third defeat, while Gaziantep Basketbol got the third win in Super Lig.

MOST POPULAR

  1. We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

    We are not a tribal state, Erdoğan tells US over S-400 tension

  2. Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

    Kebab wars: Who makes the best?

  3. Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

    Turkey blasts far-right politician Wilders for cartoon insulting Erdoğan

  4. Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

    Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

  5. Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister

    Virus vaccine may be applied in Turkey in December, says health minister
Recommended
Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 3-1 in Istanbul

Fenerbahçe beat Trabzonspor 3-1 in Istanbul
Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away
Turkeys second division game postponed due to COVID-19

Turkey's second division game postponed due to COVID-19
Turkeys Yazıcı becomes Europa League player of week

Turkey's Yazıcı becomes Europa League player of week

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

Sivasspor lose 5-3 to Villarreal in Europa League

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home

10-man Galatasaray lose to Aytemiz Alanyaspor at home
WORLD Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarus opposition prepares mass strikes after Lukashenko ignores deadline to quit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko defied an ultimatum to surrender power by midnight on Oct. 25, challenging his opponents to make good on their threat to paralyze the country with a national strike.
ECONOMY Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey to set up strategic logistics centers for trade

Turkey plans to establish foreign logistics centers in strategic regions in Africa, the Americas, Europe, Russia and the Far East, said the country's top trade official on Oct. 25.
SPORTS Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

Galatasaray lost to Gaziantep Basketbol 86-90 in the matchday five of the ING Basketball Süper Lig on Oct. 25.