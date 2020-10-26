Galatasaray lose to Gaziantep Basketbol in Süper Lig

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Galatasaray lost to Gaziantep Basketbol 86-90 in the matchday five of the ING Basketball Süper Lig on Oct. 25.

Daryl Macon and Johnathan Williams were the key players for the Lions at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Williams made a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Macon posted 28 points and six assists.

For Gaziantep Basketbol, Senegalese forward Mouhammadou Jaiteh scored 27 points, while American guard Trevis Simpson added 19 points.

With this result, Galatasaray had a third defeat, while Gaziantep Basketbol got the third win in Super Lig.