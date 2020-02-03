Galatasaray hammer Kayserispor for fourth win in row

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Galatasaray toppled HK Kayserispor 4-1 on Feb. 2 evening, winning their fourth match in a row.

The Lions' Algerian midfielder Sofiane Feghouli scored twice against Kayserispor in the 64th and 90th minutes.

At Türk Telekom Arena, Galatasaray's Turkish forward Adem Büyük and Dutch midfielder Ryan Donk were the other scorers as they each found a goal in the fifth and 21st minutes, respectively.

Hes Kablo Kayserispor's only goal was from Bosnian-Herzegovinian forward Muris Mesanovic in the 69th minute of the game.

Both teams retained their places in the Turkish Süper Lig, with Galatasaray, increasing their points total to 36, in sixth and HK Kayserispor at the bottom.

Gaziantep FK end Sivasspor's 11-game unbeaten streak

Turkish Süper Lig Leaders' Sivasspor lost their unbeaten series after underdog Gaziantep FK hammered them 5-1 at away.

Playing at the New Gaziantep Stadium, Romanian midfielder Alexandru Maxim led Gaziantep to victory over Sivasspor as he scored two goals.

In addition to Maxim's goals, Muhammet Demir, Souleymane Diarra and Kenan Özer helped their team with one goal each.

From the losing side, midfielder Hakan Arslan's goal was not enough to avoid Sivasspor's loss.

With this defeat, the Red-Whites took their worst loss this season.

Sivasspor had not tasted defeat since October 2019, when Galatasaray beat them 3-2 in the 8th week of the Turkish Super Lig.

Following the match, Gaziantep FK jumped to the ninth spot with 27 points, while Demir Grup Sivasspor remained at the top of the league with 41 points.

Medipol Başakşehir are in second place with 39 points, while Trabzonspor with 38 points climbed into third place with their victory over Fenerbahçe.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor are in fourth place with 38 points, while the Yellow Canaries slipped to the fifth spot of the table with 37 points in the Turkish Süper Lig.

Week 20 of the Turkish Süper Lig will end with Yukatel Denizlispor - Göztepe match on Feb. 3.