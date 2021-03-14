Galatasaray grab comfortable away victory

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Galatasaray shut out Hes Kablo Kayserispor 3-0 on March 13 in a Turkish Süper Lig game.

Galatasaray's Colombian star Radamel Falcao opened the scoring near the end of the first period.

In minute 81, Henry Onyekuru, who came off the bench, doubled the gap from very close range at Kayseri’s Kadir Has stadium.

Nigerian forward Onyekuru once again produced a goal in minute 89, making it 3-0.

Following this victory, second-place Galatasaray boosted their points to 61 on matchday 30.