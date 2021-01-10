Galatasaray dismantle Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in Süper Lig

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Galatasaray hammered Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in a Jan. 9 Turkish Süper Lig match in Istanbul's Türk Telekom Stadium.

The home team of the match scored a very early opener as Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne netted in the 27th second.

This is the fastest goal in the Süper Lig's 2020-21 season.

Galatasaray's Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda displayed a superb performance, scoring a hat-trick to end the first half 4-0.

In the minute 64, Galatasaray made it 5-0 as Turkish forward Oğulcan Çağlayan did not miss a one-on-one chance against Gençlerbirliği goalkeeper Übeyd Adıyaman.

Galatasaray was awarded a penalty in the 66th minute as Kerem Aktürkoğlu was fouled in the area by Adıyaman. Dutch forward Ryan Babel converted it successfully as Galatasaray secured the large win.

It's not the first time that the Lions earned a 6-0 win against Gençlerbirliği as Galatasaray did the same to the Ankara club on April 9, 2000.

With Jan. 9's victory, Galatasaray boosted their morale before next weekend's derby against city rivals Beşiktaş.

Galatasaray will visit Beşiktaş at Vodafone Park on Jan. 17.

Galatasaray has 33 points in 17 matches to move to the second spot in the Süper Lig, which is currently led by Beşiktaş. They have 34 points in 16 weeks.

Third-place Fenerbahçe has 32 points to chase Galatasaray.

The losing team of Saturday, Gençlerbirliği currently has 19 points to be in the 17th spot. They are very close to the Süper Lig's relegation zone.